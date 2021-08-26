Overshadowed by Afghan Bombings, Biden Talks With Israeli PM Delayed Until Friday

The first White House meeting between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was postponed until Friday, overshadowed by suicide bombings near Kabul airport during a chaotic US evacuation mission from Afghanistan.

Two deadly explosions occurred on Thursday just hours before Biden and Bennett were due to meet for talks in Washington aimed at resetting the tone of US-Israeli relations and searching for common ground on Iran despite differences on how to deal with its nuclear program.

The two leaders will try to turn the page on years of tensions between Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was close to former President Donald Trump, and the last Democratic administration led by Barack Obama with Biden as his vice president.

The meeting, the first since the two men took office, was originally delayed until later in the day while Biden held consultations about the explosions in Kabul. But as the US death toll mounted, US and Israeli officials said the meeting had been called off for the day. The timing of the meeting on Friday was not yet disclosed.

At least a dozen US troops were killed and several others wounded in one of the bombings, US sources told Reuters. There was no complete death toll of Afghan civilians but video images uploaded by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies. Crowds of people have gathered at the airport desperately hoping to flee Afghanistan following the swift takeover by the Taliban.

Bennett condemned the attacks in a statement Thursday, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the American people. Israel stands by the US in these difficult times just like the US has always stood by Israel.”

In what has been arranged as a low-key encounter, Bennett wants to move on from Netanyahu’s combative public style and instead manage disagreements constructively behind closed doors between Washington and its closest Middle East ally.

The visit gives Biden an opportunity to demonstrate business as usual with a key partner while contending with the complex situation in Afghanistan. Biden’s biggest foreign policy crisis since taking office has not only hurt his approval ratings at home but raised questions about his credibility among both friends and foes.

Topping the agenda is Iran, one of the thorniest issues between the Biden administration and Israel.

Bennett, a right-wing politician who ended Netanyahu’s 12-year run as prime minister in June, is expected to press Biden to harden his approach to Iran and halt negotiations aimed at reviving the international nuclear deal that Trump abandoned.

Biden will tell Bennett that he shares Israel’s concern that Iran has expanded its nuclear program but remains committed for now to diplomacy with Tehran, a senior administration official said. US-Iran negotiations have stalled as Washington awaits the next move by Iran’s new hardline president.