US Understands Iran Deal May Be Dead: Israeli Source

i24 News – The White House understands that it may be impossible to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, and is consequently receptive to Israel’s policies towards Tehran, a senior staffer with the Israeli delegation to Washington said.

The individual, a member of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s entourage during his first state visit to meet with US President Joe Biden — scheduled for Thursday — spoke with the Times of Israel on Wednesday.

With regards to Iran, the Israeli position enjoyed “significant attention” from US officials, as “they themselves understand that it may be that we find ourselves in a reality without an agreement, and [even] if there is an agreement, there are holes that must be filled,” the staffer said.

Jerusalem and Washington are apparently so aligned on Iran policy that they frequently use the same terminology and raise the same questions while negotiations between them take place, the source added.

The Israeli government is opposed to the efforts of the Biden administration to return Iran to the nuclear deal — arguing that it will not prevent the Shiite state from threatening its Middle Eastern neighbors.

Iran stopped complying with the terms of the agreement after the US abandoned it, slapping sanctions on Tehran, while Donald Trump was in office.