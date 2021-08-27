Friday, August 27th | 19 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Senior Israeli Delegation Takes Part in Joint US Defense-Policy Advisory Group

Gantz Condemns Kabul Terror Attacks: ‘We Stand With Our American Partners’

Suspect Arrested for Slapping Jewish Man in Florida After ‘Dirty Jew’ Remark

Video Tells History of Different Bread Eaten on Shabbat Worldwide

Village of Great Neck Adopts IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism

Lebanese Security Chief Warns Crisis Could Be Prolonged

Biden Due to Talk Iran With Israel’s Bennett, After Afghan Bombing Delay

Canadian Jewish Org Demands Oversight of Antisemitism Course Taught by Controversial Academic

US Jewish Groups ‘Horrified’ by Kabul Attacks, Mourn US Troops, Afghan Civilians

Overshadowed by Afghan Bombings, Biden Talks With Israeli PM Delayed Until Friday

August 27, 2021 9:13 am
0

Gantz Condemns Kabul Terror Attacks: ‘We Stand With Our American Partners’

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem May 24, 2020. Photo: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz condemned the terror attack at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, reiterating that Israel “stands with our American partners.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the US troops and the Afghan people in Kabul, following the attacks that recently took place. I extend my condolences for the lives lost and pray for the rapid recovery of the injured. We stand with our American partners,” he posted on Twitter.

According to The Washington Post, at least 12 US service members and dozens of civilians were killed in the blast outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday.

“We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. “A number of others are being treated for wounds.”

The attack in Afghanistan on US troops participating in the evacuation of US citizens and Afghan nationals comes as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is in Washington, DC, to meet with US President Joe Biden on Thursday. However, due to the events in Kabul, that meeting was rescheduled for Friday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.