Friday, August 27th | 19 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Senior Israeli Delegation Takes Part in Joint US Defense-Policy Advisory Group

Gantz Condemns Kabul Terror Attacks: ‘We Stand With Our American Partners’

Suspect Arrested for Slapping Jewish Man in Florida After ‘Dirty Jew’ Remark

Video Tells History of Different Bread Eaten on Shabbat Worldwide

Village of Great Neck Adopts IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism

Lebanese Security Chief Warns Crisis Could Be Prolonged

Biden Due to Talk Iran With Israel’s Bennett, After Afghan Bombing Delay

Canadian Jewish Org Demands Oversight of Antisemitism Course Taught by Controversial Academic

US Jewish Groups ‘Horrified’ by Kabul Attacks, Mourn US Troops, Afghan Civilians

Overshadowed by Afghan Bombings, Biden Talks With Israeli PM Delayed Until Friday

August 27, 2021 9:21 am
0

Senior Israeli Delegation Takes Part in Joint US Defense-Policy Advisory Group

avatar by JNS.org

Israel’s Ministry of Defense building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A senior delegation from Israel’s Ministry of Defense took part in a two-day annual dialogue with US counterparts in Washington, DC.

“The leaders discussed global and regional security challenges with a focus on the threats posed by Iran—entrenching itself across the Middle East, supporting terrorist militias and threatening regional stability while also pursuing a nuclear weapon,” the delegation said. “The parties also discussed the IDF’s force build-up and defense procurement as part of the military’s multi-year plan. They also agreed on the need to enhance multilateral security cooperation between Israel and her neighbors.”

According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, the annual US-Israel Defense Policy Advisory Group was hosted from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25 by Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.

The Israeli delegation was led by Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, director-general of the Defense Ministry and a former Israeli Air Force commander.

Related coverage

August 27, 2021 9:13 am
0

Gantz Condemns Kabul Terror Attacks: ‘We Stand With Our American Partners’

JNS.org - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz condemned the terror attack at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday,...

The team also included Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, head of the IDF’s Planning Directorate, and IDF attaché in Washington Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman.

“Established in 1999, [it] is the most senior-level defense policy dialogue for Israel Ministry of Defense and Department of Defense officials to address areas of mutual security interest and concern, advance bilateral defense cooperation and support Israel’s security needs,” said the statement.

During the meeting, Eshel expressed his appreciation on behalf of Israel’s defense establishment for America’s unwavering commitment to the security of the Jewish state and for the unprecedented cooperation between the two defense establishments.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.