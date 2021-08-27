Friday, August 27th | 19 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Village of Great Neck Adopts IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism

Lebanese Security Chief Warns Crisis Could Be Prolonged

Biden Due to Talk Iran With Israel’s Bennett, After Afghan Bombing Delay

Canadian Jewish Org Demands Oversight of Antisemitism Course Taught by Controversial Academic

US Jewish Groups ‘Horrified’ by Kabul Attacks, Mourn US Troops, Afghan Civilians

Overshadowed by Afghan Bombings, Biden Talks With Israeli PM Delayed Until Friday

More Instances Reported of Neo-Nazi Vandalism of Canadian Election Campaign Signs

Bennett-Biden White House Meeting Postponed Due to Afghanistan Attack

Suspect in Stabbing of Boston Rabbi to Be Arraigned on Nine Counts

Campus Cancel Culture, the Jewish Question, and Why I Wrote ‘Nevergreen’

August 27, 2021 8:57 am
0

Village of Great Neck Adopts IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

The Great Neck Long Island Railroad (LIRR) station and main pedestrian bridge from South Station Plaza in Great Neck, New York. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Village of Great Neck, NY, unanimously adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antiSemitism.

The Long Island community made the decision during its board of trustees meeting on Aug. 17. The village joins other area municipalities in adopting the definition of antisemitism, including Hempstead, North HempsteadNassau County, Oyster Bay and Glen Cove.

Village of Great Neck Mayor Pedram Bral explained that it is crucial to have a unified front against any kind of antisemitism, bigotry and racism.

“Obviously, there has been a significant rise in antisemitism with all of the discussions and writings that people make on social media as well as different channels,” he said. “I think it’s important to really speak in a unified voice against antisemitism or any other racism.”

The IHRA working definition of antisemitism states that: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.