Village of Great Neck Adopts IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism

JNS.org – The Village of Great Neck, NY, unanimously adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antiSemitism.

The Long Island community made the decision during its board of trustees meeting on Aug. 17. The village joins other area municipalities in adopting the definition of antisemitism, including Hempstead, North Hempstead, Nassau County, Oyster Bay and Glen Cove.

Village of Great Neck Mayor Pedram Bral explained that it is crucial to have a unified front against any kind of antisemitism, bigotry and racism.

“Obviously, there has been a significant rise in antisemitism with all of the discussions and writings that people make on social media as well as different channels,” he said. “I think it’s important to really speak in a unified voice against antisemitism or any other racism.”