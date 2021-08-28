Sunday, August 29th | 21 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Macron Says France in Talks With Taliban Over Further Afghan Evacuations

Israel in Talks with PA to Transfer Hundreds of Millions of Shekels to Ramallah

Uproar in Washington: Did US Share Evacuee Names with Taliban?

Parole Recommended for Convicted RFK Assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Top Iran Security Official Says Biden Illegally Threatened Tehran

Mideast Leaders Plus France Meet in Baghdad to Talk Security

Australian Jewish Students Demand Answers Over Antisemitic Social Media User Employed by Education Dept

Quora Writers Say ‘Unchecked Jew-Hatred,’ Holocaust Denial Persist on Popular Q&A Site

Amsterdam to Return Painting Sold During Nazi Occupation to Jewish Heirs

Israeli Paralympic Swimmer Wins Gold, Sets World Record in Tokyo Games

August 28, 2021 4:41 pm
0

Macron Says France in Talks With Taliban Over Further Afghan Evacuations

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Crowds of people show their documents to US troops outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday France was holding preliminary discussions with the Taliban about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the possible evacuation of more people from the country.

Macron, who spoke in Baghdad where he was attending a summit with several Middle Eastern leaders, said France was also discussing with Qatar how it might re-establish a pathway for Afghan evacuations, though nothing was yet certain.

“We have begun having discussions, which are very fragile and preliminary, with the Taliban on the issue of humanitarian operations and the ability to protect and repatriate Afghans who are at risk,” Macron told a news conference.

US military forces, which have guarded the airport in Kabul, are due to withdraw by a Tuesday deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Related coverage

August 28, 2021 10:39 am
0

Top Iran Security Official Says Biden Illegally Threatened Tehran

A top Iranian security official accused US President Joe Biden on Saturday of illegally threatening Iran after he said he...

The French government said on Friday it had finished its evacuation operation from Kabul in line with that timetable, but would continue to help those who needed protection to leave Afghanistan.

Macron also said France would keep troops in Iraq as part of anti-terrorism operations for as long as the Iraqi government needed them to stay, regardless of whether or not the United States decides to withdraw.

“Whatever the Americans decide, we will maintain our presence to fight against terrorism in Iraq,” he said.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.