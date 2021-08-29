Sunday, August 29th | 21 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Bennett Will Not Openly Oppose US Attempts to Rejoin Iran Deal: Report

Bennett on Biden Meeting: ‘We Accomplished All Our Goals’

Germany’s ‘Antisemitism Is the Socialism of Fools’ Enters a Third Century

Instead of Surrendering to Taliban, Biden Could Have Declared Victory

Israel and the Holy See

The US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Empowers International Terrorism

Afghanistan’s Lessons for Israel

Macron Says France in Talks With Taliban Over Further Afghan Evacuations

Israel in Talks with PA to Transfer Hundreds of Millions of Shekels to Ramallah

Uproar in Washington: Did US Share Evacuee Names with Taliban?

August 29, 2021 11:16 am
0

Bennett on Biden Meeting: ‘We Accomplished All Our Goals’

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gestures as he speaks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 25, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday declared his first diplomatic visit to Washington, DC a success.

“We achieved all of the goals that we set for the visit and more. We have agreed with the Americans on a joint working strategy to block the Iranian race for nuclear weapons,” said Bennett, before setting off on his return trip to Israel.

The Israeli premier characterized his two meetings with Biden on Friday as “very warm and very productive,” saying that they had “created a direct and personal connection … based on trust.”

In addition to the Iranian issue, the two leaders also discussed a waiver program to enable Israelis to enter the United States for business and tourism without the need to obtain a visa, according to a statement from Bennett’s office.

“President Biden — for the first time — instructed that progress be made and that the matter be closed as quickly as possible,” said Bennett.

The two leaders had originally been scheduled to meet on Thursday, but the deadly bombing in Kabul, in which 13 US military personnel lost their lives, delayed the meeting.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.