Tuesday, August 31st | 23 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Space Agency Selects Ramon.Space’s Computing Payload for Upcoming Mission

Israel: New Daily Infections of Covid Spike to Almost 11,000 in 24 Hours

Eight Wounded in Houthi Drone Strikes on Saudi Abha Airport

Thousands Attend Funeral of Slain Israel Border Police Officer

First-Ever Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Announces Arrival in Hebrew

EU Removes Israel, US From COVID-19 Safe-Travel List

Old Yemenite Synagogue in Kfar HaShiloach Hosts Special Selichot Event

Rashida Tlaib Draws Backlash Over Pressure on Israel to Release Body of Slain Terrorist

Tehran Plans New Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia: Iran Envoy

Former US Ambassador to Israel Appointed Jewish State’s Interlocutor on Iran

August 31, 2021 7:39 am
0

Tehran Plans New Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia: Iran Envoy

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Iran plans to hold a fourth round of talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia in Iraq after the new Iranian government is set up, the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, leading Shi’ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, have been rivals for years, backing allies fighting proxy wars in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere. They cut diplomatic ties in 2016.

Iran confirmed publicly for the first time in May that it was in talks with Saudi Arabia, saying it would do what it could to resolve issues between them. Since then, it has elected a new president, hardliner Ebrahim Raisi, who was sworn in on Aug. 5.

The announcement of plans for new talks, carried by the semi-official news agency ISNA, came days after a regional summit held in Baghdad to help ease tensions among Iraq’s neighbors.

Related coverage

August 31, 2021 9:39 am
0

Eight Wounded in Houthi Drone Strikes on Saudi Abha Airport

At least eight people were wounded on Monday in Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport that also damaged...

“We have had three rounds of negotiations with the Saudi side, and the fourth round is to be held after the formation of a new Iranian government,” said Iraj Masjedi, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, according by ISNA.

Iran’s parliament last Wednesday approved all but one of the nominees for a cabinet of hardliners presented by Raisi.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.