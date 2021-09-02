Thursday, September 2nd | 25 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

LA Teachers Union Set to Vote on Motion Endorsing Israel Boycott

Israel Moves Under US Central Command Responsibility, Seeking More Cooperation With Arab Neighbors Facing Iran

Knesset Gives Preliminary Approval to Israel’s First Budget in Three Years

‘Unbearable’: German President Bemoans Continued Threat of Antisemitism in Rosh Hashanah Message to Jewish Community

Antisemitic Incidents in Austria More Than Double in First Half of 2021

New Drama Series From ‘Fauda’ Producer Centers on American Living in Kibbutz Who Defends Israel’s Borders

DC Comics to Release Comic Book With First Jewish Superhero in Over 40 Years

Be Aware, Not Afraid, Jewish Communal Security Expert Advises in Advance of High Holiday Celebrations

Palestinian President Says He’s Ready for ‘Confidence-Building’

Australian State of Victoria Set to Ban Nazi Symbols

September 2, 2021 10:05 am
0

Israel Commits to Increase Vigilance on Use of Pegasus Software

avatar by i24 News

A man reads at a stand of the NSO Group Technologies, an Israeli technology firm known for its Pegasus spyware enabling the remote surveillance of smartphones, at the annual European Police Congress in Berlin, Germany, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

i24 News – Israel on Wednesday struck back at criticism that the country is neglecting oversight of NSO Group, pledging to step up efforts to ensure the company’s Pegasus spyware doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Speaking to foreign reporters, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the government had only limited control over how defense exports are used by customers. He explained, however, that Israel is committed to strengthening safeguards to prevent abuse in the use of all types of weapons.

“We are going to look at this again,” said Yair Lapid. “We’re going to make sure, or try to make sure to the extent of what is doable and what is not, that nobody is misusing anything that we sell.”

NSO was the subject of criticism for several months following reports that its flagship product, Pegasus, was misused by governments to spy on dissidents, journalists, human rights defenders and possibly even heads of state.

Related coverage

September 2, 2021 3:21 pm
0

Knesset Gives Preliminary Approval to Israel’s First Budget in Three Years

i24 News – Israel's new government took an important step on Thursday to passing the first state budget in more...

This software is able to stealthily infiltrate a target’s mobile phone, giving users access to data, emails, contacts, and even devices’ cameras and microphones.

NSO has defended itself against any wrongdoing, claiming that Pegasus’ sole vocation is to enable governments to identify criminals and terrorists.

At the end of July, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz traveled to Paris to meet his counterpart Florence Parly, after France said it was investigating suspicions that President Emmanuel Macron may have been targeted by Moroccan security agents using Pegasus spyware.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.