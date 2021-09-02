Israeli President Sends Rosh Hashanah Greetings to Diaspora Jewry

JNS.org – Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday released a special Rosh Hashanah video message to Jews all over the world, wishing them a year of health and unity.

“Dear friends, as we approach the new [Jewish] year, 5782, I would like to extend my warmest wishes on behalf of the State of Israel and its people for a Shanah Tovah, Happy New Year, to you and your loved ones,” said Herzog.

“The cyclical nature of Judaism allows us, the Jewish people, the opportunity to connect to our collective soul and to start anew. Each of us has the privilege to chart our own individual course, and yet at the same time, we depend on each other: on our community, on our congregation, on the power of each of our tefillot, prayers.

“So on this Rosh HaShanah, and as we are heading into Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, I will be praying for the wellbeing of my immediate family as well as my extended family: the people of Israel and the Jewish people at large.

“I wish you all, dear brothers and sisters from around the world, a year of health and of coming together. Take care of each other and know that Israel is your home away from home and we are all looking forward to seeing you in our beloved country, Israel. May you all be inscribed in the Book of Life, and may you all enjoy a happy, healthy and joyous new year. Shanah Tovah U’Metukah.“

The video, which was posted to YouTube with subtitles in six languages, was recorded at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Rosh Hashana 2021 begins on the evening of Sept. 6 and ends the evening of Sept. 8.