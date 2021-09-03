Friday, September 3rd | 26 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

London Police Arrest Man in Connection with Series of Five Antisemitic Assaults

Biden Vows to Confront ‘Scourge of Antisemitism’ in High Holidays Call With Rabbis

Jordan’s Water Crisis Deepens as Climate Changes, Population Grows

NATO Seeks More Afghan Evacuations, Vows to Hold Taliban to Promises

Birthright to Resume Trips, No Quarantine in Israel for Those Fully Vaccinated

Thousands of Elderly Israelis to Receive Care Packages for Rosh Hashanah

Chinese-Run Port Opens in Haifa, New Port Also in Works in Ashdod

Israel’s Consulate in New York Honors 9/11 Victims on 20th Anniversary of Attacks

Israel Aerospace Industries Goes Back to Producing Wings for F-16 Fighter Jets

Hamas: Series of Israeli Steps to Ease Conditions in Gaza are ‘Not Enough’

September 3, 2021 11:08 am
0

London Police Arrest Man in Connection with Series of Five Antisemitic Assaults

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An unidentified man attacks an Orthodox Jew in the Stamford Hill neighborhood of London, August 18, 2021. Photo: London Shomrim/Twitter.

Police in London have announced the arrest of a man alleged to have carried out a series of antisemitic assaults on Jews in the borough of Hackney.

The three reported assaults were all carried out on a single day, Aug. 18. All of them took place in Stamford Hill, a north London neighborhood with a large Hasidic community. In the first incident, a 30-year-old man was struck on the head with a bottle, while the target of the second incident was a 14-year-old boy who was physically assaulted. The third victim was a 64-year-old man who was brutally punched in the face, causing him to fall and break a bone in his foot.

Metropolitan Police have said that they are aware of a fourth and fifth victim, but they have yet to come forward.

In a statement, the Stamford Hill Shomrim — a volunteer security service for the Orthodox Jewish community — welcomed the news of the man’s arrest.

Related coverage

September 3, 2021 10:19 am
0

Biden Vows to Confront ‘Scourge of Antisemitism’ in High Holidays Call With Rabbis

i24 News – US President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged to confront "the scourge of antisemitism" during a virtual call...

“Thanks to the tireless efforts by our dedicated @Shomrim volunteers who worked hard assisting @MetPoliceuk with the investigation, #CCTV & supporting the victims,” the organization said on Twitter.

Police officers have yet to name the suspect. The police investigation into the attacks revealed that the assailant was from the north of England and spoke with a regional accent. He is reported to have stayed in a hotel in the area from Aug. 17-19.

Antisemitic attacks on Jews in London have escalated this year. A report from the Community Security Trust (CST), the Jewish community’s official security agency, published in June noted 201 incidents targeting Jews in London during the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas in May,  including 12 assaults and 160 episodes of abuse.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.