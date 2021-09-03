London Police Arrest Man in Connection with Series of Five Antisemitic Assaults

Police in London have announced the arrest of a man alleged to have carried out a series of antisemitic assaults on Jews in the borough of Hackney.

The three reported assaults were all carried out on a single day, Aug. 18. All of them took place in Stamford Hill, a north London neighborhood with a large Hasidic community. In the first incident, a 30-year-old man was struck on the head with a bottle, while the target of the second incident was a 14-year-old boy who was physically assaulted. The third victim was a 64-year-old man who was brutally punched in the face, causing him to fall and break a bone in his foot.

Metropolitan Police have said that they are aware of a fourth and fifth victim, but they have yet to come forward.

In a statement, the Stamford Hill Shomrim — a volunteer security service for the Orthodox Jewish community — welcomed the news of the man’s arrest.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts by our dedicated @Shomrim volunteers who worked hard assisting @MetPoliceuk with the investigation, #CCTV & supporting the victims,” the organization said on Twitter.

Police officers have yet to name the suspect. The police investigation into the attacks revealed that the assailant was from the north of England and spoke with a regional accent. He is reported to have stayed in a hotel in the area from Aug. 17-19.

Antisemitic attacks on Jews in London have escalated this year. A report from the Community Security Trust (CST), the Jewish community’s official security agency, published in June noted 201 incidents targeting Jews in London during the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas in May, including 12 assaults and 160 episodes of abuse.