Friday, September 3rd | 27 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Defense Secretary to Travel to Gulf Countries Next Week

‘First Friends’ Tells Story of Truman’s Jewish Best Pal on Eve of Israel’s Independence

EU Lawmakers ‘Unanimous’ in Denouncing Antisemitic Content in Palestinian Authority Textbooks

US Sanctions Iranians Over Alleged Plot to Kidnap NY-Based Journalist

Israel a ‘Tumor’ on Islamic World’s Body, Taliban Spokesman Tells Iranian Regime News Outlet

IDF Releases Preliminary Report on Shooting of Border Officer During Gaza Riots

New Six-Part Series Imagines Attack Against Israeli Athletes, Set 50 Years After 1972 Munich Massacre

Israeli Pianist Who Sings in English Wins Israel’s ‘Rising Star’ Singing Competition

Accosted by a Hater: What Would You Do?

The Greatest Act in the World Is to Do Someone a Favor

September 3, 2021 6:46 pm
0

US Defense Secretary to Travel to Gulf Countries Next Week

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel during a visit by US President Joe Biden at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, February 10, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait next week, the Pentagon said on Friday, in a “thank you” tour for allies and troops that helped in the massive US-led airlift from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

Austin planned to leave on Sunday and meet with regional officials as well as US service members and other government staff.

“Throughout his trip, Secretary Austin will meet with regional partners and thank them for their cooperation with the United States as we evacuated Americans, Afghans and citizens from other nations from Afghanistan,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

The United States’ longest war culminated with a hastily organized airlift that left thousands of US-allied Afghans behind and was punctuated by a suicide bombing outside Kabul’s airport that killed 13 US troops and scores of Afghans.

Related coverage

September 3, 2021 6:22 pm
0

‘First Friends’ Tells Story of Truman’s Jewish Best Pal on Eve of Israel’s Independence

With the recent “First Friends: The Powerful, Unsung (And Unelected) People Who Shaped Our Presidents,” author Gary Ginsberg reminds readers...

It was one of the largest airlifts in history, evacuating more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and people of other nationalities.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would travel to Qatar on Sunday to meet with the country’s leaders and thank them for their help during the evacuation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.