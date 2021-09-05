Israel’s New Gulf Allies UAE and Bahrain Send New Year Wishes to Israel and World Jewry

Israel’s new allies in the Gulf sent Rosh Hashanah best wishes to Israel and the Jewish people as a whole on Sunday in both English and Hebrew.

The United Arab Emirates’ embassy in Israel tweeted, “On the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv wishes you and your loved ones its best wishes for a Happy New Year.”

“May it be a wonderful new year filled with abundance, joy, and treasured moments,” they said.

Khaled Al Jalahma, Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel, tweeted, “I would like to wish the Bahraini, Israeli and world Jewry a very happy #Rosh_Hashanah.”

“May this new year bring peace and prosperity to our peoples. #Shana_Tova,” he said.

Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain normalized relations in November 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.