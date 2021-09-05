Sunday, September 5th | 29 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s New Gulf Allies UAE and Bahrain Send New Year Wishes to Israel and World Jewry

On Eve of Rosh Hashanah Israel’s Population Increases to Almost 9.4 Million People

Former Israeli Ambassador to US Ron Dermer: World Will Allow Iran to Acquire a Nuclear Weapon

Attacker of Five London Jews Officially Charged With Hate Crimes

Israel Prepares for Potential Escalation in Gaza Strip as Egypt Reportedly Presses to Revive Peace Talks

Malley: US ‘Can’t Wait Forever’ for Iran to Rejoin Nuclear Talks

All Six Israel Monetary Policy Committee Members Voted to Keep Interest Rates Unchanged

Raisi Says Iran Ready for Talks but Not With Western ‘Pressure’

Taliban Say They Have Entered Capital Of Holdout Afghan Region

SpaceIL Issues International Call for Experiments to Send Aboard Beresheet 2

September 5, 2021 5:00 pm
0

Israel’s New Gulf Allies UAE and Bahrain Send New Year Wishes to Israel and World Jewry

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The national flags of Israel and the United Arab Emirates flutter along a highway, in Netanya, Israel, Aug. 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias.

Israel’s new allies in the Gulf sent Rosh Hashanah best wishes to Israel and the Jewish people as a whole on Sunday in both English and Hebrew.

The United Arab Emirates’ embassy in Israel tweeted, “On the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv wishes you and your loved ones its best wishes for a Happy New Year.”

“May it be a wonderful new year filled with abundance, joy, and treasured moments,” they said.

Khaled Al Jalahma, Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel, tweeted, “I would like to wish the Bahraini, Israeli and world Jewry a very happy #Rosh_Hashanah.”

“May this new year bring peace and prosperity to our peoples. #Shana_Tova,” he said.

Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain normalized relations in November 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.