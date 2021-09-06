Indian Security Alert Warns Jewish Sites May Be Targeted by Terror Groups Over High Holidays

Indian authorities have issued a countrywide alert due to intelligence information that Jews may be targeted by terrorist groups during the high holidays.

Indian English-language paper the Economic Times reported that the alert was issued to police officials across the country, and stated, “Jewish holiday to start on September 6 onwards as per intel input terror groups can again target Israeli citizens or Jewish sites which hold religious value.”

An official was reported saying, “We have shared the alert with various police forces across the country. And if required then the security of such establishments will be increased.”

In accordance with the warning, security personnel have been deployed to Jewish and Israeli sites, particularly in New Delhi. The sites include everything from the Israeli embassy to kosher restaurants to synagogues.

Islamist terror groups, often sponsored by Pakistan, are active in India, and have committed antisemitic attacks in the past.

These atrocities have included the mass-casualty attacks in Mumbai in 2008, which among other sites targeted a Chabad center, and a small bomb detonated near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi in January of this year.