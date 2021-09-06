Monday, September 6th | 29 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Indian Security Alert Warns Jewish Sites May Be Targeted by Terror Groups Over High Holidays

IDF Chief of Staff: ‘Central Goal Is to Minimize Iran’s Presence in the Middle East’

Taliban Claim Control of Panjshir, Promise Formation of Government ‘Soon’

Jewish Players (Even an Israeli) Match Rackets at US Open

Los Angeles Police Offer Security Tips to Jewish Leaders Ahead of High Holidays

After Just a Decade in Use, IDF Retires ‘Futuristic’ Tavor Rifle

Israeli Unicorns Paying Painful Price for SPAC Fine Print

Officials Report Six High-Security Palestinian Prisoners Escape Israeli Jail

Israel to Present COVID-19 Booster Shot Data to FDA Experts

Israel’s New Gulf Allies UAE and Bahrain Send New Year Wishes to Israel and World Jewry

September 6, 2021 7:42 am
0

Israel to Present COVID-19 Booster Shot Data to FDA Experts

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man receives his third dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Clalit Healthcare Maintenance Organisation in Jerusalem, August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israel this month will present data from an extensive rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to the US Food and Drug Administration, which is weighing White House plans to begin a booster drive in the United States.

Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel’s Health Ministry, said the ministry had been asked by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to brief its advisors at a Sept. 17 meeting.

The virtual session will consider a third booster shot of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine, and may discuss others.

“We have been asked to come and present Israel’s experience and our data so that we can truly help the whole world to learn,” Alroy-Preis told Israeli Channel 12 TV news.

Related coverage

September 6, 2021 10:56 am
0

IDF Chief of Staff: ‘Central Goal Is to Minimize Iran’s Presence in the Middle East’

With the new year about to arrive, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi outlined the security establishment’s strategy of countering...

A week ago Israel began offering a Pfizer COVID-19 booster to people as young as 12 in a campaign that began in July among seniors. Israeli health officials said the drive has slowed a rise in severe illness caused by the Delta variant.

Officials have said the effectiveness of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine waned five months after administration, making a booster necessary. A third dose, they said, restored the level of protection of the second shot.

So far 2.6 million people out of a population of 9.3 million have received three doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Israel.

US President Joe Biden had been expected to launch a campaign to administer 100 million booster shots on Sept. 20. But US vaccine makers other than Pfizer have lagged in seeking authorization for an additional dose.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.