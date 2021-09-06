Monday, September 6th | 29 Elul 5781

September 6, 2021 3:44 pm
Three Fires in Southern Israel After Incendiary Balloons Launched From Gaza

Illustrative: A part of a wheat field goes up in flames after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border near Nir Am, southern Israel May 9, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Three fires broke out on Monday afternoon in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council in southern Israel, the Ynet news site reported.

According to a quick investigation by the authorities, the fires were caused by incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip.

The fires came as the Jewish state was preparing to celebrate, in the evening, the feast of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

Last week, the Israeli army carried out air raids on Gaza, which left no casualties, after incendiary balloons were launched into its territory from Gaza.

Israel holds the Palestinian terrorist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, responsible for all actions taken toward its territory.

In addition, six Palestinians, including a former leader of a terrorist group, escaped in the morning from a prison in Israel via a tunnel under a sink, triggering a vast manhunt.

Before dawn, Israeli prison services said an initial alarm was triggered around 3 a.m. when residents claimed to have seen “suspicious persons” around Gilboa (north) prison, where hundreds of Palestinians are imprisoned.

Prison service images showed a tunnel under a large ceramic bathroom, at the foot of a sink, through which inmates escaped from the high security prison. Outside the prison, police located a hole in the ground.

