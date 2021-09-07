Tuesday, September 7th | 1 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Kuwait Starts to Recycle Massive Tire Graveyard

Trial of Accused 9/11 Mastermind Restarts, Days Before 20th Anniversary

Amnesty International says Syrian Refugees Tortured on Return

Blinken Denies Taliban Blocking Americans from Leaving Mazar-i-Sharif

Israel Steps Up Manhunt for Six Escaped Palestinian Prisoners

Three Fires in Southern Israel After Incendiary Balloons Launched From Gaza

Israel to Reopen for Small Foreign Tour Groups

Israel Wins Six Gold and Nine Total Medals at Tokyo Paralympics, Sets New Records

Pope Responds to Israeli Criticism Over Comments on Jewish Law

Instagram Users Unwittingly Fed Antisemitic Content, Says UK Nonprofit Report

September 7, 2021 3:21 pm
0

Kuwait Starts to Recycle Massive Tire Graveyard

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Syrian contractor, Ibrahim Kamal, stands amongst used tires destined for recycling in Salmi, Kuwait, September 4, 2021. Picture taken September 4, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

More than 42 million old vehicle tires dumped in Kuwait’s sands have started to be recycled, as the Gulf state tackles a waste problem that created one of the world’s largest tire graveyards.

The massive dump site was a mere 7 km (4 miles) from a residential suburb. Residents were bothered by periodic large fires releasing noxious black smoke.

But this month Kuwait, which wants to build 25,000 new houses on the site, finished moving all the tires to a new location at al-Salmi, near the Saudi border, where recycling efforts have begun.

At a plant run by the EPSCO Global General Trading recycling company, employees sort and shred scrap tires, before pressing the particles into rubbery colored flooring tiles.

Related coverage

September 7, 2021 11:26 am
0

Amnesty International says Syrian Refugees Tortured on Return

Amnesty International said on Tuesday Syrian refugees who returned home were subjected to torture, detention and disappearance by security forces,...

“The factory is helping society by cleaning up the dumped old tires and turning them into consumer products,” said EPSCO partner and CEO Alaa Hassan from EPSCO, adding they also export products to neighboring Gulf countries and Asia.

The EPSCO plant, which began operations in January 2021, can recycle up to 3 million tires a year, the company said.

Scrap tires are a major environmental problem worldwide due to their bulk and the chemicals they can release.

Oil-rich Kuwait, an OPEC member with a population around 4.5 million, had about 2.4 million vehicles in 2019, Central Statistical Bureau data shows, up from 1.5 million in 2010.

The government hopes al-Salmi will become a tire recycling hub, with more factories planned.

The Al Khair Group transported more than half of all the tires to the new site using up to 500 trucks a day and is planning to open a factory to burn the tires through a process called pyrolysis, its CEO Hammoud al-Marri said.

Pyrolysis produces a type of oil which can be sold for use in industrial furnaces such as cement factories, and an ash known as carbon black that can be used in various industries.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.