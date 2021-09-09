Mandy Patinkin Leaves Recording of Jewish Blessings for His Dog When He Leaves Town

Actor Mandy Patinkin, best known for his role in the 1987 film “The Princess Bride,” recently took extra steps to make sure that when he’s not home, his dog Becky could hear the Jewish blessings he typically recites for her before she eats.

Kveller previously reported that Patinkin, 68, sings three blessings to his dog before she starts every meal: “Mi Sheberach,” a song based on a Jewish prayer for the sick, the daily “Shema” prayer and the “Ha’motzi” prayer said over bread.

The “Homeland” actor recently took his first flight since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and before he left town, he recorded himself saying the Jewish prayers so that his son, Gideon, could play it for Becky before each meal. On Sunday, Patinkin posted a video on Twitter that shows Becky listening to the audio recording in Hebrew and English and waiting until the blessings are over before she eats her food.

On the road again pic.twitter.com/7Xqj7ecdvU — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 5, 2021

Patinkin has previously shared videos of himself singing the Jewish blessings to Becky, including one that he posted on Twitter on the first day of Passover. He told his son Gideon, “It’s not just a prayer for her, it’s a prayer for you, a prayer for everybody!”