Nine Israeli Companies Helping Fight the Climate Crisis

CTech – The world is getting more serious about climate change and the impact that it has on our planet. As such, it is not enough to rely on governments to help fix the issues at hand.

These Israeli companies are helping make the world a better place by focusing their efforts on new technologies and services designed to fight the climate crisis.

SkyX

Didi Horn, CEO of SkyX, decided to set up the company after being exposed to many ecological disasters around the world, and when he realized that there was no tangible solution to oil spills, he knew he could develop a product that could help solve the problem and prevent further ecological disasters.

SkyX’s solution is based on drones that detect problems with oil pipelines in places that cannot be reached around the world, and thanks to their ability to stay in the air for several hours, unlike other drones, they are able to deal with problems effectively and optimally.

Product: Drones with unique technology in the field of image processing and data analysis.

Founders: Didi Horn

Founding Year: 2016

Employees: 20

Funding: $18 million

Investors: Ekabel, Carahsoft, OntarioTech, ATTSAR.

Tomorrow.io

Tomorrow helps countries, businesses, and individuals address the challenges of climate security and help make decisions related to extreme weather events. The company provides its customers with insights and recommendations that will help businesses avoid damage and disruption, saving millions of dollars thanks to their technology. Among its customers are the likes of Uber, Delta, Ford, Via, Facebook, and more.

Product: The company supplies its customers with an SaaS product that provides insights and recommendations to help businesses make decisions related to weather to avoid damage and disruption, and in some cases, even increase profits.

Founders: Shimon Elkabetz, Rei Goffer, Itai Zlotnik

Founding Year: 2016

Employees: 160

Funding: $200 million

Investors: Stonecourt Capital, Highline Capital, Square Peg Capital

Razor Labs (TASE: RZR)

An industry leader in artificial intelligence, Razor Labs leverages AI to unlock the next big leap in productivity, safety, and sustainability improvements. Its flagship product, DataMind AI, is a SaaS-based data-driven product that transforms heavy industrial machinery into smart machines. DataMind AI optimizes manufacturing processes, predicts malfunctions in advance, and alerts to maintenance needs, achieving results of accuracy and understanding even beyond human intelligence.

DataMind AI increases asset utilization and facilitates a huge reduction in resources and CO2 footprint, as well as enables compliance with environmental regulatory requirements. The product integrates with the machine’s sensors remotely and eliminates the need for investing in additional hardware on the client’s end.

Product: DataMind AI

Founders: Raz Roditti (CEO), Michael Zolotov (CTO), Ido Rozenberg (Co-founder)

Founding Year: 2016

Employees: 101-250

Funding: $36 million

Investors: Razor Labs is a publicly-traded company, listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: RZR)

Augury

Augury’s IoT platform monitors the mechanical state of industrial machines via a network of sensors that measure vibrations, temperatures and more. The data is continuously collected and uploaded to a cloud where it is analyzed with algorithms that combine mechanical and operational models. The analysis on the cloud compares current data with what was previously collected from the same machines, as well as tens of thousands of similar machines, and recognizes irregular behavior patterns that could indicate a malfunction. The system also recommends the optimal way to fix the problem.

Product: AI-based machine health solution provider

Founders: Saar Yoskovitz (CEO), Gal Shaul (CTO)

Founding Year: 2011

Employees: 200-300

Funding: $106 million

Investors: Qumra Capital, Munich Re Capital, Insight Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Eclipse Ventures

Leading customers: Heiniken, Carrier, Hersheys, Danone and more

Grid4C

Grid4C uses AI and machine learning to provide predictive analytics to energy value chain participants. This means that the company analyzes data from millions of smart meters alongside customer data, weather data, and more to make sure that energy users and providers can benefit from insights and predictions.

In line with a global effort to reduce carbon footprints, the technology can be used to utilize the amount of energy that is consumed and help reduce it via revenue protection, meter operational monitoring, customer segmentation, and engagement solutions.

Product: Smart grid predictive analytics solution

Founders: Dr. Noa Ruschin-Rimini (CEO)

Founding Year: 2013

Employees: 11-50

Funding: $12.5 million

Investors: iAngels, MoreVC, Util-Assist AxessVentures

SeeTree

SeeTree’s technology has developed a network of drones, machine learning algorithms, and sensor technology to provide farmers with actionable insights to help them with their crops and trees.

SeeTree’s platform allows farmers to make decisions based on small and big data that connects their actions to real results in their agriculture. It is understood that SeeTree helps save water, time, money, and energy.

Product: Crop and tree management system

Founders: Israel Talpaz (CEO), Barak Hachamov (Chairman), Guy Morgenstern (CTO)

Founding Year: 2017

Employees: 11-50

Funding: $45 millon

Investors: Orbia Ventures, Hanaco Ventures, Kubota, Citrosuco, George Kaiser Family Foundation, The Founders Kitchen International Financial Corporation

Simpliigood

Simpliigood harvests fresh spirulina in the arid desert Arava region within specially equipped greenhouses. Spirulina helps regulate cholesterol levels, helps the immune system, and is anti-inflammatory. Simpliigood uses no pesticides, and its produce absorbs carbon dioxide from the air, is tended with 98% recycled water, and has zero waste byproducts.

“What drives me every morning to do what I do at Simpliigood is the idea of leaving the world a better place for my children, and for future generations. We grow spirulina, which is actually the most efficient protein found in nature today, and are essentially turning the sun’s rays into a complete protein,” said Lior Shalev, the CEO of Simpliigood.

Product: Simpliigood produces the world’s most nutritional form of algae, spirulina

Founders: Baruch Dach (CTO)

Founding Year: 2015

Employees: 17

Funding: –

Windward

Windward is a leading Predictive Intelligence company, fusing AI and big data to digitalize the global maritime industry to enables organizations to achieve business and operational readiness.

Windward’s AI-powered solution allows stakeholders (including banks, commodity traders, insurers, and major energy and shipping companies) to make real-time intelligence-driven decisions and predictions.

This intelligent infrastructure provides a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and its broader impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

Product: Carbon-efficient chartering with future-proof AI insights. Parallel to that, the company leverages behavioral and dynamic data to predict the carbon emissions for every IMO vessel.

Founders: Ami Daniel and Matan Peled

Founding Year: 2009

Employees: 118

Funding: $35 million

Investors: XL Innovate, Aleph, Horizons Ventures, Marc Benioff, and Lord Browne

ASTERRA

Previously known as Utilis, ASTERRA is a world leader in SAR satellite-based infrastructure intelligence. The company’s patented method for the detection of soil moisture types below ground brings to the market the only intelligence of this kind, saving billions of liters of water worldwide. Using SAR imagery, ASTERRA detects “points of interest” — potential sources of water leakage, as well as water accumulation which could cause damage to infrastructures such as railroads and dams.

Product: Recover, Masterplan, Earthworks

Founders: Lauren Guy

Employees: 50+

Founding Year: 2013

Funding: $6 million (last round)

Investors: Beringea, Maverick