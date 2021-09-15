Wednesday, September 15th | 9 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Motorcyclist Visits 42 Jewish-Style Delis Across America to Fight Poverty in US, Israel

Iran President Selects Hardline Cabinet to Drive Hard Bargain With US

Yom Kippur: The Zionist Holiday You Never Knew

New York Times Iran Reporter Denounces Critics as ‘Trolls’

The Terrorists’ Escape From Gilboa Prison Is a Wake-Up Call

A Day Like No Other

Where Is Iran’s Nuclear Program Going?

French Court Acquits Imam of Incitement for Sermon That Cited Hadith Urging Muslim Violence Against Jews

Western Islamists and Afghanistan

The Obligation to Remember, Even on a Day When We Look Inward

September 15, 2021 9:59 am
0

Dutch Authorities Investigating COVID-19 Protests That Featured Nazi Uniforms, Mock Execution of Jewish Prisoner

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Protestors in the French city of Avignon used symbols of the Nazi Holocaust to protest coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Twitter.

A group of Dutch protesters against COVID-19 restrictions are being investigated by authorities after images emerged of them wearing Nazi uniforms and staging a mock execution of a man dressed as a Holocaust-era Jewish prisoner.

Euronews reported that the images appeared on social media following the protest, which took place on Saturday in the municipality of Urk.

On WhatsApp, images were posted showing the mock execution, which featured a man dressed in concentration camp clothes and wearing a “Judenstern,” the yellow Star of David that Jews under Nazi rule were forced to wear on their clothing.

On Snapchat, a picture showed eight people in Nazi uniforms standing in an industrial area of the town.

Related coverage

September 15, 2021 11:44 am
0

French Court Acquits Imam of Incitement for Sermon That Cited Hadith Urging Muslim Violence Against Jews

A French court has acquitted an imam in the city of Toulouse of incitement to racial hatred for a sermon...

Municipal authorities said they were in touch with the police and Public Prosecution Service in order to begin an investigation into the incident.

The Urk municipality issued a statement saying that the entire town “highly despised” the use of Nazi imagery by the protesters.

“This behavior is not only highly reprehensible and extremely inappropriate, but it is also offensive to large population groups,” the statement said.

“As far as the municipality of Urk is concerned,” it added, “a very clear boundary has been crossed with this tasteless action.”

Urk Mayor Cees van den Bos said of the protesters, “We have no understanding for the way in which they are doing this.”

“Not only the municipality of Urk but the entire community completely disapprove of this method of protest,” he said.

The use of Nazi imagery by activists protesting COVID-19 regulations or vaccinations has been increasingly widespread.

A March demonstration in French city of Avignon saw participants wearing yellow stars marked with the words “Not Vaccinated.”

About 45 protestors organized by a radical group called “Convergence Citoyenne du Sud” marched through the center of the historic city in the south of France, openly comparing government-imposed restrictions to counter the COVID-19 pandemic with Nazi laws discriminating against Jews. The protestors also compared a proposed EU passport reserved for those who have been vaccinated against the disease to Nazi antisemitism.

In May, Germany’s leading official tasked with combating antisemitism called for a nationwide ban on the display of “Judenstern” badges and other symbols associated with the Nazi era at demonstrations against coronavirus prevention policies.

Felix Klein — the federal government’s antisemitism commissioner — called for municipalities across Germany to follow the example of Munich, which in June 2020 banned the “Judenstern,”  from demonstrations in the city opposed to the wearing of masks, vaccinations, and similar government initiatives to overcome the pandemic.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.