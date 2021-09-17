Israeli Study Shows Booster Reduces Severe Infection by 20 Times

i24 News – A new Israeli study published in the The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday says a third Pfizer booster shot lowers the likelihood of developing a serious coronavirus case by almost 20 times.

The study looked at 1.1 million Israelis, and showed that the rate of infection was 11.3 times less in those who received the third vaccine dose than the second dose five months ago.

The Weizmann Institute of Science, the Ministry of Health, the Technion, the Hebrew University, Sheba Medical Center and the KI Institute collaborated for the study.