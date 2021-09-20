Does Jimmy Carter Support the Abraham Accords?

Arutz-7 reports:

President Isaac Herzog called former US President Jimmy Carter on Friday to mark the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War and the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords. President Herzog told President Carter: “You did something really holy. This was the first peace agreement between Israel and an Arab state, which led all the way to the agreements we had last year with the Gulf states.”

But has Jimmy Carter ever praised the Abraham Accords?

While the Carter Center has issued plenty of articles about Israel, most of them critical, the term “Abraham Accords” is not mentioned. I couldn’t find a thing on their website about the peace agreements between Israel and Morocco, Sudan, Bahrain, or the UAE.

This seems odd, since Carter positions himself as a champion of Middle East peace.

It isn’t hard to guess why, however. The Abraham Accords violated the primary rule of “peacemakers” since Oslo — that no Arab nation would make peace with Israel until the Palestinian issue was resolved. According to this worldview, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was the core of instability in the Middle East.

All of the arguments about why the Abraham Accords were useless have been proven wrong in the year since they were signed.

This makes Jimmy Carter’s silence on the biggest breakthrough in Middle East peace since his own Camp David Accords, seem like he doesn’t really support peace between Israel and Arab nations. Instead, he presumably wants the Palestinians to have veto power over any relations between Israel and every Arab nation — which means Israel is deprived of setting its own destiny and securing the safety of its people.

That’s not peace. That is blackmail. And opponents of the Abraham Accords seem to prefer that to peace.