Monday, September 20th | 14 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

EU Parliament Condemns Iran and Hezbollah for Lebanon’s Economic, Political Morass

Germany, Palestinian Authority Sign $117 Million Cooperation Agreement

Syrian Military Chief Makes Rare Visit to Jordan to Discuss Border Security

New Israeli R&D Partnership Is Saving the Planet, One Innovation at a Time

Ben-Gurion University to Team With Second Academic Institution in Morocco

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Meets With Egyptian Counterpart

Romania Makes 20 States Skipping 20th Anniversary of ‘Antisemitic Hatefest’ Durban Conference

Commander From Elite Israeli Border Police Unit Describes Capture of Last Two Escaped Palestinian Terrorists

Israel’s Erdan Lambasts AOC Effort to End Munition Weaponry Sales to Israel

New York City Police Officer Arrested for Vandalizing Jewish Camp on Rosh Hashanah

September 20, 2021 9:08 am
0

EU Parliament Condemns Iran and Hezbollah for Lebanon’s Economic, Political Morass

avatar by JNS.org

A view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut’s port area, Lebanon August 13, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. Photo: REUTERS/Bader Helal

JNS.org – The European Parliament overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Friday that blamed the Iran-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah as one of the causes contributing to a destabilized and corrupt Lebanon.

Paragraph “S” of the resolution noted that Hezbollah, which is listed as a terrorist organization by several members of the European Union, remains in control of key ministries in the Lebanese government despite a new government being formed after its previous government resigned in the wake of an explosion in the Beirut port that killed more than 217 people, injured thousands and destroyed a swath of the capital city on Aug. 4. 2020.

It also noted that Hezbollah has shown it has a strong “ideological allegiance” to Iran and is destabilizing the Lebanese government.

The lengthy resolution provided a long list of the nation’s woes in the hopes that Lebanon’s new government under Prime Minister Najib Mikati—formed on Sept. 10 after more than a year of deadlock—will live up to its democratic promises. Otherwise, the resolution threatened to impose targeted sanctions on Lebanon for “obstructing and undermining the democratic political process.”

Related coverage

September 20, 2021 9:04 am
0

Germany, Palestinian Authority Sign $117 Million Cooperation Agreement

JNS.org - Germany and the Palestinian Authority have signed a 100 million euro ($117 million) cooperation agreement that will see...

It also noted that due to corruption, those responsible for the catastrophe more than a year ago have not been brought to justice.

The resolution also placed blame on Hezbollah for repressing Lebanon’s 2019 popular movement and for its political and economic crisis, calling on all external powers to refrain from meddling in the country’s internal affairs and its sovereignty, and for political independence to be respected.

The resolution was adopted by the European Parliament with 575 voting in favor, 71 against and 39 abstentions.

The American Jewish Committee’s EU office, the AJC Transatlantic Institute, welcomed the resolution’s adoption in a news release on the same day.

“This must be the European Parliament’s strongest condemnation yet of Iran and their terror proxy Hezbollah for undermining the stability of Lebanon,” said its director, Daniel Schwammenthal. “European lawmakers have thus sent a clear warning to the regime in Tehran and their Shi’ite terror group that it is no longer business as usual. The Lebanese people deserve freedom, democracy and prosperity, which will be attainable as long as Hezbollah and Iran can continue to drag the country into corruption, crime and war.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.