Israel Commemorates 48th Anniversary of Yom Kippur War

JNS.org – Israeli officials and bereaved families gathered at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl on Sunday to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

“Something within us changed 48 years ago,” said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in his address. “The Yom Kippur War proved how dangerous complacency and arrogance can be. It taught us a lesson in humility, but also the importance of being prepared and organized.”

While the war’s deadly toll was “unbearable,” said Bennett, “What many perceived as a failure, I see as a victory, for the difficult challenge of losing one’s lofty status, but gaining victory nevertheless, both on the Syrian and Egyptian fronts, is remarkable.”

The recapture earlier that morning of the last two of six terrorists that escaped from Israel’s Gilboa Prison on Sept. 6 was another example of this, said Bennett.