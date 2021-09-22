Biden’s Nominee for US Ambassador to Israel Says He Backs Iron Dome Funding

i24 News – US President Joe Biden’s nominee for ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, assured the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday that he supported the resupply of Israel’s Iron Dome.

The day before, the leadership of the Democratic Party of the House of Representatives had withdrawn from a budget bill $1 billion intended to finance the anti-missile system.

Nides, who is himself a Democrat, was summoned to clarify his position on the issue, while the decision of the Democrats, taken under pressure from the left wing of the party, aroused the indignation of many political leaders.

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accused them of “capitulating under the antisemitic influence of their radical elected officials,” while some centrist Democrats have also lamented the move.

Related coverage Did ‘Cosmic Airburst’ Inspire Biblical Story of Sodom and Gomorrah? i24 News – A new study presents evidence that a "cosmic airburst" destroyed the Middle Bronze Age city of Tall...

House Democrat and former CIA analyst Elissa Slotkin said opposing funding for the Iron Dome was “irresponsible” and showed “a willingness to attack anything, no matter what thing, which is linked to the State of Israel.”

The House of Representatives will vote “before the end of the week” on a new bill to fund Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile shield, the Democratic majority leader promised Tuesday in response to the controversy.