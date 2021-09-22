Wednesday, September 22nd | 16 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Did ‘Cosmic Airburst’ Inspire Biblical Story of Sodom and Gomorrah?

DiCaprio Invests in Cultivated Meat Start-Ups Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms

Israel Blasts ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Raisi After UN Speech

Military Aid for Israel Removed from US Funding Bill, but Leadership Pledges Vote Later this Week

Biden Says Two-State Solution Is ‘The Only Way’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Houthis Rally in North Yemen as Their Fighters Push South

Florida Pension Leader Says on Track to Divest Unilever

French Company Carmat Announces First Implant of Its Artificial Heart in a Woman

Sudan Says Coup Thwarted, Accuses Bashir Loyalists

US to Relax Restrictions for Vaccinated International Travelers in November

September 22, 2021 9:08 am
0

Military Aid for Israel Removed from US Funding Bill, but Leadership Pledges Vote Later this Week

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Jamaal Bowman speaks at a watch party as he takes an early lead in the democratic primary for New York’s 16th Congressional District in Yonkers, New York, U.S., June 23, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday removed $1 billion in military funding for Israel from legislation to fund the US government after objections from liberals in the House of Representatives, but party leaders pledged to bring the matter up again later this week.

Some House Democrats objected to a provision in a stopgap spending bill to provide the additional funding so Israel can replenish its “Iron Dome” missile-defense system. The US company Raytheon Technologies Corp produces many Iron Dome components.

The House is debating legislation to fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and raise the nation’s borrowing limit.

The dispute forced the House Rules Committee to adjourn briefly before leaders of the Appropriations Committee pledged that funding for the Israeli system would be included in a defense spending bill later this year. That could set the stage for another dispute over military aid for Israel.

Related coverage

September 22, 2021 9:43 am
0

DiCaprio Invests in Cultivated Meat Start-Ups Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms

US actor Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in and joining the advisory boards of Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, the two...

On Tuesday evening, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he would bring a bill to the House floor later this week that would fully fund the missile-defense system, and he expected it to pass. “We ought to do it… it is absolutely essential,” Hoyer said.

Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman, one of the Democrats who had concerns about the provision, said earlier that House members had not been given enough time to consider the matter.

“The problem is leadership (will) just throw something on our table, give us about five minutes to decide what we’re going to do and then tries to move forward with it,” Bowman told reporters.

The United States has already provided more than $1.6 billion for Israel to develop and build the Iron Dome system, according to a US Congressional Research Service report last year. The funding reflects perennially strong support for aid to Israel among both Democrats and Republicans.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement that the removal of the funding was “a technical postponement” and he had been assured by US Democratic leaders that funds for Iron Dome would be transferred soon.

Some liberal Democrats objected to US-Israel policy this year, citing the many Palestinian casualties after Israel struck back following Hamas rocket attacks in May. Israel said most of the 4,350 rockets fired from Gaza during the conflict were blown out of the sky by Iron Dome interceptors.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.