Former NBA Player Shaquille O’Neal Cracks Joke About ‘Favorite Holiday’ Sukkot

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal engaged in some Jewish-themed wordplay drawing on his first name and the Sukkot holiday, in a video that was shared on Twitter on Monday.

“My favorite Jewish holiday is coming up. You know why? Because we all go out and live in shacks. Get it?” the former NBA athlete joked, before the holiday began on Monday night.

Shaq just won Sukkos. pic.twitter.com/XyzP1KbFBt — Jack Langer (@jacklanger) September 20, 2021

O’Neal was teammates with American-Israeli basketball player Amar’e Stoudemire on the Phoenix Suns between 2008 to 2009, and has been a friend to the Jewish community for years.

He danced the traditional Jewish dance the hora at a friend’s wedding in 2016 and in August of this year, the former Los Angeles Lakers player recorded a special shoutout video for a Jewish teen who held a Lakers-themed bar mitzvah celebration. He told the bar mitzvah boy “mazel tov” and also wished him “L’shana tova” (a sweet year) ahead of Rosh Hashanah.