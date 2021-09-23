Israel’s Health Ministry Shief Says New Restrictions on Gatherings Could Be Imposed
by i24 News
i24 News – Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said on Thursday that further restrictions on gatherings could be considered in Israel, as coronavirus infections remain high.
“A limitation on the number of people in events should be considered again. The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet soon and discuss it,” Ash said.
“I am in favor of reducing large gatherings, including in football stadiums, so that there are no more than 400 people in an enclosed area and no more than 500 people outdoors,” he added.
A total of 5,921 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday with 723 people still in serious condition, including 195 on artificial ventilators.
In hospitals, some coronavirus patients are not hospitalized in the units provided for this purpose due to lack of space and are being redirected to other services.
“The distress is particularly visible within the medical teams in intensive care. The staff is limited and the number of people in serious condition is increasing. If the infections continue, we will have to make decisions. I also reiterate the importance of the vaccination, while the vast majority of severe cases are unvaccinated people,” said Ash.
“We have also noticed that people arrive too late at the hospital. If you stay at home, it is worse. Come as soon as you feel bad because the treatments given will be simpler and there will be enough staff,” he added.
A total of 7,592 people have died from the coronavirus in Israel since March 2020.