Israel’s Health Ministry Shief Says New Restrictions on Gatherings Could Be Imposed

i24 News – Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said on Thursday that further restrictions on gatherings could be considered in Israel, as coronavirus infections remain high.

“A limitation on the number of people in events should be considered again. The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet soon and discuss it,” Ash said.

“I am in favor of reducing large gatherings, including in football stadiums, so that there are no more than 400 people in an enclosed area and no more than 500 people outdoors,” he added.