Thursday, September 23rd | 17 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Health Ministry Shief Says New Restrictions on Gatherings Could Be Imposed

Saudi King Tells UN Kingdom Supports Efforts to Prevent Nuclear Iran

After Fall of Bashir, Sudan Closes Door on Support for Hamas

Last Canadian Suspected of Nazi War Crimes Dies Before He Can Be Deported

Abraham Accords Nations Issue First Joint Statement at UN

Holocaust Survivor Awarded Balzan Prize Honoring Scientific Achievements

Biden’s Nominee for US Ambassador to Israel Says He Backs Iron Dome Funding

Bill to Provide $1 Billion for Israel Iron Dome System Introduced in US Congress

VP Harris to Announce $10 Billion Global Fund to Prepare for Future Pandemics

Did ‘Cosmic Airburst’ Inspire Biblical Story of Sodom and Gomorrah?

September 23, 2021 10:00 am
0

Israel’s Health Ministry Shief Says New Restrictions on Gatherings Could Be Imposed

avatar by i24 News

A staff member hands a face mask to a boy as students return to school after the summer break, less than a month into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster drive, at Arazim Elementary School in Tel Aviv, Israel September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said on Thursday that further restrictions on gatherings could be considered in Israel, as coronavirus infections remain high.

“A limitation on the number of people in events should be considered again. The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet soon and discuss it,” Ash said.

“I am in favor of reducing large gatherings, including in football stadiums, so that there are no more than 400 people in an enclosed area and no more than 500 people outdoors,” he added.

A total of 5,921 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday with 723 people still in serious condition, including 195 on artificial ventilators.

Related coverage

September 22, 2021 7:46 pm
0

Biden’s Nominee for US Ambassador to Israel Says He Backs Iron Dome Funding

i24 News – US President Joe Biden's nominee for ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, assured the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee...

In hospitals, some coronavirus patients are not hospitalized in the units provided for this purpose due to lack of space and are being redirected to other services.

“The distress is particularly visible within the medical teams in intensive care. The staff is limited and the number of people in serious condition is increasing. If the infections continue, we will have to make decisions. I also reiterate the importance of the vaccination, while the vast majority of severe cases are unvaccinated people,” said Ash.

“We have also noticed that people arrive too late at the hospital. If you stay at home, it is worse. Come as soon as you feel bad because the treatments given will be simpler and there will be enough staff,” he added.

A total of 7,592 people have died from the coronavirus in Israel since March 2020.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.