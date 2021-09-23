Thursday, September 23rd | 17 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Los Angeles DA Files Charges Against Two Men Involved in Antisemitic ‘Free Palestine’ Assault on Jews Outside Restaurant

Ukraine Bans Antisemitism With New Law

Israel’s Health Ministry Shief Says New Restrictions on Gatherings Could Be Imposed

Saudi King Tells UN Kingdom Supports Efforts to Prevent Nuclear Iran

After Fall of Bashir, Sudan Closes Door on Support for Hamas

Last Canadian Suspected of Nazi War Crimes Dies Before He Can Be Deported

Abraham Accords Nations Issue First Joint Statement at UN

Holocaust Survivor Awarded Balzan Prize Honoring Scientific Achievements

Biden’s Nominee for US Ambassador to Israel Says He Backs Iron Dome Funding

Bill to Provide $1 Billion for Israel Iron Dome System Introduced in US Congress

September 23, 2021 10:59 am
0

Los Angeles DA Files Charges Against Two Men Involved in Antisemitic ‘Free Palestine’ Assault on Jews Outside Restaurant

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Pro-Palestinian thugs verbally abused and attacked Jewish diners outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. Photo: Screenshot.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have filed assault and hate crime charges against two pro-Palestinian activists who attacked Jewish diners at an outdoor restaurant in the West LA neighborhood.

The attack occurred on May 18, during the renewed hostilities between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza that triggered angry pro-Palestinian demonstrations in many cities, with several antisemitic outrages reported.

Eyewitnesses to the attack said a group of men had been driving on La Cienega Boulevard in a convoy waving Palestinian flags. They allegedly challenged the diners at a table outside the Sushi Fumi restaurant as to whether they were Jews, leading to a heated verbal exchange. The thugs then climbed out of their vehicles, throwing bottles and yelling antisemitic pejoratives, and proceeded to attack the diners.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that two of the assailants had been charged. Xavier Pabon, 30, and Samer Jayylusi, 36, were charged with one count each of assault with a hate crime enhancement.

Related coverage

September 23, 2021 10:05 am
0

Ukraine Bans Antisemitism With New Law

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday passed a law defining the concept of antisemitism and establishing punishment for transgressions. An estimated 0.2% of...

“A hate crime is a crime against all of us,” Gascón said in a statement. “My office is committed to doing all we can to make Los Angeles County a place where our diversity is embraced and protected.”

According to witnesses, at least eight men were involved in the attack at the restaurant, including Jayylusi and Pabon.

“They were chanting, ‘Death to Jews’ and ‘Free Palestine,’” one witness told the LA Times. “They had malice.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.