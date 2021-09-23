Los Angeles DA Files Charges Against Two Men Involved in Antisemitic ‘Free Palestine’ Assault on Jews Outside Restaurant

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have filed assault and hate crime charges against two pro-Palestinian activists who attacked Jewish diners at an outdoor restaurant in the West LA neighborhood.

The attack occurred on May 18, during the renewed hostilities between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza that triggered angry pro-Palestinian demonstrations in many cities, with several antisemitic outrages reported.

Eyewitnesses to the attack said a group of men had been driving on La Cienega Boulevard in a convoy waving Palestinian flags. They allegedly challenged the diners at a table outside the Sushi Fumi restaurant as to whether they were Jews, leading to a heated verbal exchange. The thugs then climbed out of their vehicles, throwing bottles and yelling antisemitic pejoratives, and proceeded to attack the diners.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that two of the assailants had been charged. Xavier Pabon, 30, and Samer Jayylusi, 36, were charged with one count each of assault with a hate crime enhancement.

“A hate crime is a crime against all of us,” Gascón said in a statement. “My office is committed to doing all we can to make Los Angeles County a place where our diversity is embraced and protected.”

According to witnesses, at least eight men were involved in the attack at the restaurant, including Jayylusi and Pabon.

“They were chanting, ‘Death to Jews’ and ‘Free Palestine,’” one witness told the LA Times. “They had malice.”