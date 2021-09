The announcement comes a month and a half after the release of the show’s first season, which ended with a major cliffhanger. “Hit & Run” was created and written by “Fauda” co-creators and executive producers Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, alongside Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, co-creators of the Amazon comedy “Z: The Beginning of Everything.”

The drama was filmed in New York and Israel, and was the first US Netflix production for Issacharoff and Raz. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Prestwich and Yorkin spoke about the difficulties of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic and said they hoped for a 2-3 season run, which is why they ended the first season with a scene leaving the audience guessing. They added that because of shutdowns and delays related to the pandemic, the nine-episode first season took three years to produce.

Speaking of the high production costs for “Hit & Run,” Yorkin said, “one episode of our show is the equivalent of two full seasons of ‘Fauda’ in terms of how much it cost.”

“Hit & Run” made Netflix’s top 10 list one day after its debuted on the streaming service on Aug. 6. Shortly after, Issacharoff and Raz extended their contract to develop and produce original content for Netflix.

“Hit & Run” is about a happily married man, played by Raz, whose wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident in Israel. With the help of some friends, he searches for his wife’s killers who have fled to the US, and discovers secrets about his wife and the person she really was.