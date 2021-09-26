Bennett Travels to New York for His First Address to the UN General Assembly

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew to the United States on Saturday evening, ahead of his first address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

For the first time since taking office in June, Bennett will address world leaders and also hold meetings with government officials from the Gulf states.

This is the second official visit by the head of the Israeli government to the US.

On August 27, Bennett traveled to Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Related coverage Israeli PM Bennett to Meet UAE, Bahrain Ministers in New York Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet ministers from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his first meetings...

Asked by reporters on the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport, Bennett said that the group of progressive Democrats who temporarily blocked $1 billion in funding for Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile shield last week was in the minority.

“This is a small anti-Israel group that makes a lot of noise, but has failed,” the prime minister said.

“At the moment of truth, we saw the representatives of the American people overwhelmingly support Israel, 420 votes to nine,” he said.

Bennett also said he was “very happy to have the opportunity to bring the voice of Israel, the Israelis, at this important stage,” which the UN General Assembly represents.

“This is the opportunity to tell our story, Israel’s place in the world, the special spirit of Israelis and our contribution,” he said.

“We do not define ourselves in relation to others, neither in relation to Iran nor in relation to the Palestinians,” he stressed, suggesting to their leaders “to engage with their people, to improve their situation and put an end to this obsession of the State of Israel.”

Bennett’s podium address to the UN General Assembly — which is expected to focus heavily on Iran’s nuclear program — will take place at 9 a.m. (1 p.m. GMT) on Monday.