Monday, September 27th | 21 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Thousands Petition California Gov Newsom to Veto New Ethnic Studies Bill

UNC-Chapel Hill Addresses ‘Concerns’ of Jewish Community Amid Controversy Over Anti-Zionist Instructor

UK Labour Leaders Condemn Anti-Israel Motion Passed at Annual Party Conference

Australian Civil Rights Group Denounces Antisemitic, Anti-Vax Graffiti Found at Melbourne IKEA

New York Times Publishes Yom Kippur Correction on Jewish Sovereignty in Land of Israel

Israel Names Veteran Fighter Pilot Tomer Bar as Next Air Force Commander

Palestinian Officers Go on Trial Over Death of Abbas Critic

ADL and Beauty Company L’Oréal Team Up on Holocaust Education Initiative

New Report Says Anti-Feminism, Misogyny Used by Extremists as Path to Antisemitism

Iran’s Nuclear Program at ‘Watershed’ Moment, Bennett Warns UN General Assembly

September 27, 2021 2:58 pm
0

Australian Civil Rights Group Denounces Antisemitic, Anti-Vax Graffiti Found at Melbourne IKEA

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Antisemitic graffiti found on an Ikea store in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Anti-Defamation Commission.

Australia’s leading civil rights organization condemned antisemitic and anti-vaccine graffiti found on the side of an IKEA store in Melbourne, Australia.

The Ikea store in the suburb of Richmond was defaced Thursday on one wall with the words, “No Jew Jab for Oz,” and “No Jew Jab” on another wall. A Jewish woman who saw the vandalism reported it to Victoria Police and the local Richmond Council, the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) said. The graffiti was then painted over by a council staff member.

In a statement Friday, ADC chairman Dvir Abramovich addressed the “poisonous alliance” between some opponents of the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitic groups that are “feeding off each other’s conspiracy theories and wacky narratives.” He called on elected officials to condemn “this toxic intersection which may spill into violence” and explained how the coronavirus pandemic has produced a “fertile ground for extremists.”

“The neo-Nazis who first accused Jews of creating the ongoing pandemic are now using the growth of skepticism about vaccines, and the fact that many people are online during the lockdown, to spread their dangerous ideas to a wider audience,” he said. “This domestic radicalization is a cause for concern, and as the violent anti-lockdown, anti-vax protests of the last week in Melbourne and this latest incident demonstrate, there is a coalition of actors that have locked arms to spread these lies.”

Related coverage

September 27, 2021 5:04 pm
0

Thousands Petition California Gov Newsom to Veto New Ethnic Studies Bill

Several thousand Californians have signed a petition released Monday that calls on Governor Gavin Newsom to veto the state's recently-passed...

Abramovich said the ADC has uncovered antisemitic posts on a number of Australian anti-vaccine online platforms, including messages that falsely blame Jews for creating and releasing the COVID-19 virus. As a result, he said, those who may not have previously held antisemitic prejudices are now subscribing to the age-old libel “that Jews are always behind global crises and that is the vaccine is a bioweapon, part of a Jewish plot to establish a New World Order and to sterilize the white race.”

“This is the latest in centuries of blaming the Jews for the problems plaguing a society going back to Jews in medieval Europe accused of intentionally poisoning well,” Abramovich concluded.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.