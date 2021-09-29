Wednesday, September 29th | 23 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

EU to Decide on Pfizer Booster on Oct. 4

Tunisia Leader Picks First Woman as PM at Moment of Crisis

White House Aide Discusses Yemen with Saudi Crown Prince

Israeli Foreign Minister to Visit Bahrain on Thursday

Turkey to Press Russia to Restore Calm in Syria’s Idlib

Iran Must Return to Nuclear Talks to Avoid Escalation, French Official Say

Israelis Without Third Booster Vaccine Will Lose Green Pass

US Deports Convicted Russian Hacker to Russia

Israeli PM Says Iran has Crossed Nuclear ‘Red Lines’; Tehran Calls it ‘Full of Lies’

Thousands Petition California Gov Newsom to Veto New Ethnic Studies Bill

September 29, 2021 10:40 am
0

Tunisia Leader Picks First Woman as PM at Moment of Crisis

avatar by i24 News

The flag of Tunisia. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Tunisian President Kais Saied first tasked a woman, Najla Bouden, with forming a government in Tunisia, two months after the previous cabinet was sacked, the presidency announced on Wednesday.

Bouden was “charged with forming a government as soon as possible,” the presidency said in a statement.

Born in 1958 and a scientist by training, Bouden, who is practically the same age as Saied and hails from the city of Kairouan, is unknown to the general public.

It is the first time that a woman takes the head of the government in Tunisia, even if the powers granted to this role have been considerably diminished by the “exceptional measures” adopted by Saied on September 22, which suspend the application of key chapters of the Constitution.

Related coverage

September 29, 2021 10:03 am
0

White House Aide Discusses Yemen with Saudi Crown Prince

US President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, had a detailed discussion about the war in Yemen on Tuesday...

The presidency released a video of Saied receiving Bouden in his office and instructing her to form a new government to present it to him “in the next few hours or days.”

Saied has repeatedly insisted on the “historic” nature of the appointment of a woman for the first time to lead the government in Tunisia. “It is an honor for Tunisia and a tribute to Tunisian women.”

The main mission of the future government will be “to put an end to the corruption and chaos which has spread to many state institutions.”

The presidential decree of September 22 formalized the coup de force of July 25 by Saied by which he assumed full powers, after having dismissed the prime minister, frozen the parliament and having also taken over the judicial power.

On the basis of the “exceptional measures,” Saied took the time to carry out a series of “political reforms.”

The measures of September 22 also provide for the continuation of the freezing of parliament and for the president to legislate by decree.

Prior to her surprise appointment, Bouden was managing director of a higher education reform project .

Previously, the doctor in geology held senior positions at the Higher Education Ministry.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.