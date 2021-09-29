Wednesday, September 29th | 24 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US, Qatar Target Hezbollah Financial Network With Sanctions

YouTube, Following Facebook, Bans Anti-Vaccine Content

EU to Decide on Pfizer Booster on Oct. 4

Tunisia Leader Picks First Woman as PM at Moment of Crisis

White House Aide Discusses Yemen with Saudi Crown Prince

Israeli Foreign Minister to Visit Bahrain on Thursday

Turkey to Press Russia to Restore Calm in Syria’s Idlib

Iran Must Return to Nuclear Talks to Avoid Escalation, French Official Say

Israelis Without Third Booster Vaccine Will Lose Green Pass

US Deports Convicted Russian Hacker to Russia

September 29, 2021 3:13 pm
0

YouTube, Following Facebook, Bans Anti-Vaccine Content

avatar by i24 News

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

i24 News – YouTube is banning anti-vaccine content from its platform, removing videos from several of the anti-vax movement’s notable figures.

Anti-vaccine influencers like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joseph Mercola are being faced with channel takedowns following a change in YouTube’s new restrictions on medical misinformation.

The website’s policies explain that claims about vaccines “that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities” or the World Health Organization will not be allowed on the platform, according to Google Support’s YouTube Help.

Update regulations also prohibit “Promoting dangerous remedies or cures: Content that claims that harmful substances or treatments can have health benefits.”

Related coverage

September 29, 2021 2:53 pm
0

EU to Decide on Pfizer Booster on Oct. 4

The EU's drugs regulator will decide on Monday whether to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 booster vaccine, but it is unlikely to...

Although in the past YouTube’s policies only targeted videos against Covid vaccines, the restrictions expanded to include content against any vaccine, like measles or chickenpox shots.

“We wanted to launch a policy that is comprehensive, enforceable with consistency and adequately addresses the challenge,” the company’s vice president of global trust and safety, Matt Halprin, explained in The Washington Post.

While in the past YouTube expressed reluctance to moderate videos too extensively, digital platforms are being asked to take greater social responsibility in combating misinformation.

Over half a year ago, Facebook enacted new policies prohibiting all vaccine misinformation, although its efforts to eliminate such content are still ongoing throughout the social network.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.