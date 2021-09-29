YouTube, Following Facebook, Bans Anti-Vaccine Content

i24 News – YouTube is banning anti-vaccine content from its platform, removing videos from several of the anti-vax movement’s notable figures.

Anti-vaccine influencers like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joseph Mercola are being faced with channel takedowns following a change in YouTube’s new restrictions on medical misinformation.

The website’s policies explain that claims about vaccines “that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities” or the World Health Organization will not be allowed on the platform, according to Google Support’s YouTube Help.

Update regulations also prohibit “Promoting dangerous remedies or cures: Content that claims that harmful substances or treatments can have health benefits.”

Although in the past YouTube’s policies only targeted videos against Covid vaccines, the restrictions expanded to include content against any vaccine, like measles or chickenpox shots.

“We wanted to launch a policy that is comprehensive, enforceable with consistency and adequately addresses the challenge,” the company’s vice president of global trust and safety, Matt Halprin, explained in The Washington Post.

While in the past YouTube expressed reluctance to moderate videos too extensively, digital platforms are being asked to take greater social responsibility in combating misinformation.

Over half a year ago, Facebook enacted new policies prohibiting all vaccine misinformation, although its efforts to eliminate such content are still ongoing throughout the social network.