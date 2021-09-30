3 Israelis Arrested for Throwing Stones at Palestinian Village

i24 News – Israel Police on Wednesday announced the arrests of three Jewish Israelis who allegedly participated in a stone-throwing attack on a Palestinian village in the South Hebron Hills that wounded at least 12 Palestinians, including a three-year-old boy who suffered a head injury.

The three suspects include a minor who lives in the South Hebron Hills and two men from Jerusalem. They are being investigated “on suspicion of assault, causing damage to property and sabotage,” the police said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon during the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah when dozens of masked Israelis hurled rocks at the Palestinian village of al-Mufaqara, smashing cars and causing injuries.

Witnesses said that some Palestinians threw stones at the Israelis, wounding three, according to Hebrew media reports.

Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned the incident as a terrorist attack and called for justice.

“This violent incident is horrific and it is terror,” Lapid tweeted Wednesday evening. “This isn’t the Israeli way and it isn’t the Jewish way. This is a violent and dangerous fringe and we have a responsibility to bring them to justice.”

The European Union and United Nations also condemned the violence, which the UN called “an attack on Palestinian civilians.”