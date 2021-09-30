Thursday, September 30th | 24 Tishri 5782

3 Israelis Arrested for Throwing Stones at Palestinian Village

Erdogan Says Turkey Is Looking at Further Defense Steps With Russia

‘We Will Remove You’, Hezbollah Official Told Beirut Blast Judge

Automotive Chipmaker Valens Enters NYSE After Completing $1.1 Billion SPAC Merger

Palestinian Killed After Firing on Israeli Forces Near Jenin

Kamala Harris Does Not Reject Student’s Anti-Israel Rant

Israeli Foreign Minister in Bahrain to Sign Deals, Open Embassy

US, Qatar Target Hezbollah Financial Network With Sanctions

YouTube, Following Facebook, Bans Anti-Vaccine Content

EU to Decide on Pfizer Booster on Oct. 4

September 30, 2021 10:13 am
0

3 Israelis Arrested for Throwing Stones at Palestinian Village

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Border Police officers stand by a main road, in downtown Jerusalem, Sept. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – Israel Police on Wednesday announced the arrests of three Jewish Israelis who allegedly participated in a stone-throwing attack on a Palestinian village in the South Hebron Hills that wounded at least 12 Palestinians, including a three-year-old boy who suffered a head injury.

The three suspects include a minor who lives in the South Hebron Hills and two men from Jerusalem. They are being investigated “on suspicion of assault, causing damage to property and sabotage,” the police said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon during the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah when dozens of masked Israelis hurled rocks at the Palestinian village of al-Mufaqara, smashing cars and causing injuries.

Witnesses said that some Palestinians threw stones at the Israelis, wounding three, according to Hebrew media reports.

Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned the incident as a terrorist attack and called for justice.

“This violent incident is horrific and it is terror,” Lapid tweeted Wednesday evening. “This isn’t the Israeli way and it isn’t the Jewish way. This is a violent and dangerous fringe and we have a responsibility to bring them to justice.”

The European Union and United Nations also condemned the violence, which the UN called “an attack on Palestinian civilians.”

