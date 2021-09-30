Thursday, September 30th | 24 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume in Acceptable Period of Time: EU

Iran to Challenge ‘Presence of Israel’ With Military Exercises on Border With Azerbaijan

3 Israelis Arrested for Throwing Stones at Palestinian Village

Erdogan Says Turkey Is Looking at Further Defense Steps With Russia

‘We Will Remove You’, Hezbollah Official Told Beirut Blast Judge

Automotive Chipmaker Valens Enters NYSE After Completing $1.1 Billion SPAC Merger

Palestinian Killed After Firing on Israeli Forces Near Jenin

Kamala Harris Does Not Reject Student’s Anti-Israel Rant

Israeli Foreign Minister in Bahrain to Sign Deals, Open Embassy

US, Qatar Target Hezbollah Financial Network With Sanctions

September 30, 2021 11:03 am
0

Iran to Challenge ‘Presence of Israel’ With Military Exercises on Border With Azerbaijan

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian flag is pictured near a missile, during an Iranian military drill, Oct 19, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran is set to hold military exercises on its border with Azerbaijan in an attempt to challenge what it claims is “the presence of the Zionist regime” in the area.

The exercises include a large amount of materiel, such as armored units and attack helicopters, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Azerbaijan has relatively warm relations with Israel, which include oil supplies to the Jewish state from Azerbaijan and military aid to Azerbaijan from Israel. This in stark contrast to Iran’s theocratic regime, which regularly calls for the genocide of Israel’s Jews and engages in crude antisemitic propaganda.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh explicitly connected the military exercises to what he called “the presence of Israel” in Azerbaijan.

“It’s clear that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime near its borders, and in this respect, it will implement any action it deems necessary for its national security,” he said.

Tellingly, the exercises have been titled “Conquerors of Khaybar,” a reference to the defeat and ultimate ethnic cleansing of a Jewish tribe in Arabia by Muhammad’s army.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.