Sunday, October 3rd | 27 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Bennett: ‘Violence in Arab Society Has Reached the Red Line’

Israel’s UltraSight and GE Healthcare Partner to Bring Cardiac Point of Care Ultrasound to Space

Iran Asked US to Unfreeze $10 Billion to Show Good Will, Iran Official Says

Afghan Girls Stuck at Home, Waiting for Taliban Plan to Reopen Schools

Afghanistan on Verge of Socioeconomic Collapse, EU’s Top Diplomat Says

UAE Official Says Time to Manage Rivalry With Iran and Turkey

First-Ever EgyptAir Flight From Cairo Lands in Tel Aviv

UNRWA Chief Makes Urgent Appeal for Funding, Says Agency Risks ‘Collapse’

UNHRC Stops Video Quoting Antisemitic Posts by UNRWA Teachers

The French Double Standard on Israel

October 3, 2021 9:29 am
0

Afghanistan on Verge of Socioeconomic Collapse, EU’s Top Diplomat Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell speaks during a meeting via video conference with EU foreign ministers at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2021. Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS

Afghanistan is facing a breakdown of its economic and social systems that risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Sunday.

Avoiding the worst-case scenario would require the Taliban to comply with conditions that would enable more international assistance, Josep Borrell wrote in a blog post.

“Afghanistan is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming, which would be dangerous for Afghans, the region and international security,” Borrell wrote.

Food prices in the country have jumped more than 50% since the Taliban took power in August as the freezing of $9 billion of Afghanistan’s assets held in foreign central bank reserves and the withdrawal of foreign income stokes inflation.

Related coverage

October 3, 2021 11:22 am
0

Iran Asked US to Unfreeze $10 Billion to Show Good Will, Iran Official Says

Iran's foreign minister said on Saturday that US officials tried to discuss restarting nuclear talks last month, but he insisted...

The Afghan banking system is largely paralyzed, with people unable to withdraw money, while the country’s health system — which was heavily dependent on foreign aid — is close to collapse, according to Borrell.

“If the situation continues and with winter approaching, this risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe,” he wrote, adding that it could trigger mass migration into neighboring states.

The 27-country EU has increased its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since the Taliban took power, but halted its development assistance — a move also taken by other countries and the World Bank.

The EU response to the crisis would depend on the behavior of the new Afghan authorities, Borrell said, and any resumption of relations would require compliance with conditions including human rights.

“This requires above all that the Taliban take the steps that will enable the international community to assist the Afghan people,” he said, adding that female staff from international agencies must be able to do their job.

Widespread reports of human rights abuses and the exclusion of girls from schools have dented optimism that the Taliban’s approach has changed since it first ran Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.

Borrell met Qatari officials last week in the Qatari capital Doha, where the Taliban have a representation.

He said Qatar’s contacts with the Taliban were aimed at moderating their behavior, and urged Doha to use its contacts with them to ensure the “worst scenario” for Afghanistan could be avoided.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.