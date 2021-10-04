Czech Republic Signs $627 Million Deal for Israeli Air Defense Missile System

JNS.org – The Czech Ministry of Defense signed a $627 million deal to purchase the Spyder surface-to-air missile system by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the ministry announced.

“I appreciate the willingness of the Israeli government to share with us a state-of-the-art defense system that will move our military towards 21st century capabilities,” said Czech Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar, according to a report by DefenseNews.

“Finally, we will get rid of our dependence on the Soviet Kub [systems] from the 1970s, which do not meet the current requirements for airspace protection,” he said.

The Czech army reportedly plans to use the systems for at least 20 years; adding the cost of maintenance would make the total amount reach about $1 billion. The delivery of the Israeli system of four launchers is scheduled to be finished by 2026, said the ministry.