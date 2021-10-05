Tuesday, October 5th | 29 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Tycoon Says Its Back to ‘Business as Usual’ After Cyprus Assassination Scare

Federal Prosecutors Seek Terror Label for Neo-Nazis Who Eyed Jewish Lawmaker

US Marine Corps Signs New Contract With Israeli Defense Company Smart Shooter

Lebanon Can’t Dictate Terms in Sea Border Talks With Israel: Minister

Cyprus Terror Plot Against Israelis Is ‘Warning Signal’ From Iran, Says Lapid, But Security Forces Can ‘Handle Threats’

Germany’s Merkel to Visit Israel Next Week for ‘Farewell’: Bennett

Florida State University Police ID Teens Who Posted ‘KKK Meeting’ Flyer at Hillel Building

Polish Foreign Ministry Furious After UK Denies Entry to Far-Right Writer Who Called Holocaust a ‘Myth’

Israeli Scientists Discover Immune System’s ‘Double Agent’ Cells, With Clues for Treating Brain Cancer

Four-Part Docuseries About Israeli Teen Who Killed His Family Comes to Netflix

October 5, 2021 9:05 am
0

Federal Prosecutors Seek Terror Label for Neo-Nazis Who Eyed Jewish Lawmaker

avatar by JNS.org

Eileen Filler-Corn was elected on Nov. 5, 2019, as both the first female and first Jewish Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Federal prosecutors in the state of Maryland are recommending that two neo-Nazi group members be sentenced as domestic terrorists for plotting violent attacks and talking about assassinating a Jewish Virginia lawmaker.

Patrik Jordan Mathews, a former Canadian Arms Force reservist, and US Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr. will be sentenced on Oct. 28 after pleading guilty in June to gun charges, according to The Associated Press. The pair, who are both members of the white supremacist group The Base, have been arrested since January 2020.

The US attorney’s office in Maryland filed a 45-page memo on Thursday night asking a judge to sentence the men to prison for 25 years each, followed by three years of supervised release, reported The Washington PostProsecutors said, “The defendants pose a severe risk to public safety. They are domestic terrorists and should be sentenced accordingly.”

Prosecutors said in a court filing that surveillance equipment caught Mathews and Lemley talking about planning an attack during a gun rights rally at Virginia’s Capitol building; killing African American children, destroying rail lines and power lines; and trying to break out of prison racist mass killer Dylann Roof. The filing also said that Mathews “briefly considered” assassinating the speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, Jewish lawmaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

Related coverage

October 5, 2021 8:55 am
0

US Marine Corps Signs New Contract With Israeli Defense Company Smart Shooter

JNS.org - The Israeli defense company Smart Shooter, which develops fire-control systems designed to significantly increase the accuracy and lethality...

Lemley’s defense attorney Ned Smock said his client has taken responsibility for the non-violent crimes, but that prosecutors are too focused on what Lemley and Mathews privately discussed. He told The Associated Press, “These are only words. Mr. Lemley has never engaged in violence, he did not plan to initiate violent action, and he took no steps toward carrying out any of the acts mentioned in these recordings.”

Mathews pleaded guilty to four counts and could face 50 years in prison, while Lemley pleaded guilty to seven counts that could result in a maximum of 70 years behind bars.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.