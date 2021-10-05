Tuesday, October 5th | 29 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US to Examine Israeli Data on Booster Shot Side Effects in Young People

Israeli Tycoon Says Its Back to ‘Business as Usual’ After Cyprus Assassination Scare

Federal Prosecutors Seek Terror Label for Neo-Nazis Who Eyed Jewish Lawmaker

US Marine Corps Signs New Contract With Israeli Defense Company Smart Shooter

Lebanon Can’t Dictate Terms in Sea Border Talks With Israel: Minister

Cyprus Terror Plot Against Israelis Is ‘Warning Signal’ From Iran, Says Lapid, But Security Forces Can ‘Handle Threats’

Germany’s Merkel to Visit Israel Next Week for ‘Farewell’: Bennett

Florida State University Police ID Teens Who Posted ‘KKK Meeting’ Flyer at Hillel Building

Polish Foreign Ministry Furious After UK Denies Entry to Far-Right Writer Who Called Holocaust a ‘Myth’

Israeli Scientists Discover Immune System’s ‘Double Agent’ Cells, With Clues for Treating Brain Cancer

October 5, 2021 9:17 am
0

US to Examine Israeli Data on Booster Shot Side Effects in Young People

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receives a third shot of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Israel launches booster shots for over 40 year-olds in Kfar Saba, Israel August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JNS.org – US chief medical adviser Dr. Antony Fauci said the United States will be looking at Israeli data on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to clarify the level of risk involved in administering them to citizens under the age of 65.

“The real question that we have not yet answered is the safety data of an mRNA vaccine in young people vis-a-vis myocarditis,” said Fauci in a telephone interview with Reuters on Friday. Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscles, is found in a small number of those who were vaccinated.

“The Israelis will relatively soon have that data, because they’re vaccinating everybody in the country … from 12 years old up,” he added.

The data collected by the Israel Defense Forces on military recruits, specifically, is expected to shed light on the safety of the vaccines in the younger cohort with regard to Myocarditis, said Fauci.

While the FDA in August approved two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine for people 16 and older, it has approved a third shot only in emergency cases. It has also granted emergency-use authorization to the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot—and said that it will review the two companies’ applications for booster shots during advisory meetings on Oct. 14 and 15.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.