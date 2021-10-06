Iran’s Foreign Minister Says Nuclear Talks to Resume Soon: Report

Talks on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal will resume soon in Vienna, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying on Wednesday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Interfax news agency reported Amirabdollahian as saying Tehran had received “signals” that Washington — which abandoned the 2015 nuclear pact under the previous administration — was once again interested in implementing it.

Russia’s foreign ministry said earlier on Wednesday Lavrov had discussed the issue of reviving the Iranian deal in a telephone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser told his Israeli counterpart that diplomacy is the best way to rein in Iran’s nuclear program, but that the US is “prepared to turn to other options” if that course fails.