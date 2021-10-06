Wednesday, October 6th | 30 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Declassifies Archives to Mark 48 Years Since Outbreak of Yom Kippur War

An Iraqi Perspective on Israel

Fear, Bullets and Blood: Bataclan Survivors Relive Ordeal in Paris Court

Hundreds Demonstrate Outside Leipzig Hotel in Solidarity With German Jewish Singer Told to ‘Pack’ His Star of David

Palestinians Upset at Armenian Church Leasing Out Land to Australian Jew; Not Israeli, But Jew

Belgian Holocaust Survivor Acts Out His Story on Stage to Mark 90th Birthday

Hamas Is Building a Second Front Against Israel in Lebanon

Iran’s Foreign Minister Says Nuclear Talks to Resume Soon: Report

Microsoft Israel GM: We Will Recruit Thousands of Employees by Acqui-Hiring Startups

Israeli Interior Minister Shaked: No Palestinian State Under Current Israeli Government

October 6, 2021 11:52 am
0

Israel Declassifies Archives to Mark 48 Years Since Outbreak of Yom Kippur War

avatar by i24 News

Prime Minister Golda Meir (R) accompanied by her Defense Minister Moshe Dayan, meets with Israeli soldiers at a base on the Golan Heights after intense fighting during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Photo: Reuters

i24 News – The Israel State Archives on Wednesday announced the publication of special materials from the Yom Kippur War on the 48th anniversary of the outbreak of the armed conflict between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria.

The newly declassified documents include 14 stenograms from government meetings during the 1973 Arab–Israeli War that was fought from October 6 until October 25.

The conflict started with a surprise attack on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar when Egypt invaded the Sinai Peninsula and Syrian forces crossed into the Golan Heights.

Also made available to the public are 21 stenograms of sensitive political and security consultations and 26 stenograms collected at the Prime Minister’s Office from the diary of Eli Mizrahi.

Related coverage

October 6, 2021 10:28 am
0

Microsoft Israel GM: We Will Recruit Thousands of Employees by Acqui-Hiring Startups

CTech - Following the bombshell dropped by Microsoft on Wednesday regarding its plans to hire 2,500 additional employees in Israel...

The materials, which include 61 different documents spread over 1,292 pages, can be found on the State Archives website as an archival file.

Israeli leaders participated in an official ceremony last month marking the 48th anniversary, attended by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog.

“Many of the challenges that the Yom Kippur War posed us are still with us today, and they must serve as a warning light for us,” Herzog said at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl.

“We must do everything so that a surprise like the Yom Kippur War will never repeat itself,” Herzog continued.

“We must not settle into false conceptions: We must always be ready for war and not miss any opportunity for peace. We must not underestimate our enemies or slip into false illusions. We must always ask questions. We must always be ready for any eventuality, with one hand on the trigger, and the other holding an olive branch, extended in peace.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.