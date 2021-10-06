Israel Declassifies Archives to Mark 48 Years Since Outbreak of Yom Kippur War

i24 News – The Israel State Archives on Wednesday announced the publication of special materials from the Yom Kippur War on the 48th anniversary of the outbreak of the armed conflict between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria.

The newly declassified documents include 14 stenograms from government meetings during the 1973 Arab–Israeli War that was fought from October 6 until October 25.

The conflict started with a surprise attack on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar when Egypt invaded the Sinai Peninsula and Syrian forces crossed into the Golan Heights.

Also made available to the public are 21 stenograms of sensitive political and security consultations and 26 stenograms collected at the Prime Minister’s Office from the diary of Eli Mizrahi.

The materials, which include 61 different documents spread over 1,292 pages, can be found on the State Archives website as an archival file.

Israeli leaders participated in an official ceremony last month marking the 48th anniversary, attended by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog.

“Many of the challenges that the Yom Kippur War posed us are still with us today, and they must serve as a warning light for us,” Herzog said at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl.

“We must do everything so that a surprise like the Yom Kippur War will never repeat itself,” Herzog continued.

“We must not settle into false conceptions: We must always be ready for war and not miss any opportunity for peace. We must not underestimate our enemies or slip into false illusions. We must always ask questions. We must always be ready for any eventuality, with one hand on the trigger, and the other holding an olive branch, extended in peace.”