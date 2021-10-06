KKL-JNF, Israeli Environmental Protection Ministry Team Up for Expo 2020 Dubai

JNS.org – Israel’s Environment Protection Ministry and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) have teamed up to host the first event at the Israel Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai, KKL-JNF announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The two will present Israel’s accumulated knowledge, experience and preparedness for climate change through nature-based solutions, according to the statement. The ministry will additionally present the DeserTech initiative—”an international innovation center promoting solutions to the challenges of climate change and sustainable life in desert regions.”

The ministry aims to share Israel’s knowledge and experience in multiple environmental arenas, with a view to working jointly with the UAE and other regional and global partners, the statement said.

At the presentation event on Wednesday for the DeserTech International Innovation Center, Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg said: “At Expo Dubai, in addition to presenting Israel’s capabilities, we are examining opportunities for cooperation and partnerships with other countries facing similar challenges, both in our region and beyond.”

