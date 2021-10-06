KKL-JNF, Israeli Environmental Protection Ministry Team Up for Expo 2020 Dubai

The desert, said Zandberg, “poses many challenges to humanity, and the key to dealing with them involves; technology, innovation and collaboration. The DeserTech international innovation center we presented today will enable the harnessing of Israeli experience and innovation for the benefit of all countries in the world, in our fight against climate change and its repercussions.”
KKL-JNF chief scientist Doron Merkel added: “KKL-JNF, as Israel’s largest environmental NGO, continues to be leading Israel’s efforts that make it a global player in the fight against climate change. We continue to promote large-scale research projects that put Israel at the forefront of tackling the climate crisis and desertification process that is going on throughout the region.”
KKL-JNF, said Merkel, was in the process of developing a brand-new Global Center for Combating the Climate Crisis.
“This international innovation center will be tasked with creating technological solutions to assist in the fight against climate change. We hope to foster an atmosphere of international cooperation to promote these advancements, namely with Persian Gulf countries and other regional actors,” he added.
The organization said in its statement on Wednesday that “Desert regions, arid and semi-arid, constitute almost 40 percent of the world’s surface, with over two billion people living in arid regions. These numbers are expected to increase due to population growth and climate change. One of the major challenges in such areas is responding to the demands for water and food, with direct impact on the welfare of populations in both developing and developed nations.”
Israel, it continued, is a world leader in water recycling, drought-resistant crops, solar energy and the health challenges involved in climate change.