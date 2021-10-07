Thursday, October 7th | 1 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Estonian Military to Receive IAI-Made Blue Spear Anti-Ship Missiles

Concentration Camp Guard to Stand Trial for 3,518 Murders Between 1942 and 1945

Iran-Saudi Talks Have Gone a ‘Good Distance’: Iran’s Foreign Minister

Leading Jewish Groups Launch Portal for Students to Report Antisemitism Online

Herzog, in Ukraine, Delivers Babi Yar Anniversary Speech

‘Only a Question of When’: Israel Must Do More to Prepare for Major Earthquake Threat, Say Experts

Lurid Antisemitic Propaganda Spotted on Sale at Saudi Flagship Book Fair in Riyadh

UN Watchdog Group Demands Secretary-General End Censorship of UNRWA Antisemitism

Chelsea Film Festival Spotlights TV Series and Films by Israeli, Jewish Directors

Arabic-Language Media Reports Prisoner Talks Between Hamas and Israel Stalled

October 7, 2021 8:50 am
0

Concentration Camp Guard to Stand Trial for 3,518 Murders Between 1942 and 1945

avatar by JNS.org

An empty square is seen at the former Nazi concentration camp in Sachsenhausen on the 75th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet and US troops, near Berlin, Germany, April 17, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

JNS.org – A former guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp who will stand trial in Germany this month is accused of being complicit in 3,518 murders, reported The Times.

The 100-year-old man, whose name has not been released to the public, is charged with “knowingly and willingly” being involved in the murder of prisoners at the concentration camp between 1942 and 1945 while he served as a camp guard that patrolled the watchtowers and surrounding area. He was allegedly complicit in executions done by firing squads and poisonous gas. His case will open on Thursday.

In August, prosecutors confirmed that the man was fit to stand trial after he underwent a medical assessment.

More than 200,000 people were imprisoned at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1936 and 1945, according to the Sachsenhausen Museum. Tens of thousands of prisoners died at the camp due to hunger, disease, forced labor, medical experiments, mistreatment and extermination operations.

Related coverage

October 7, 2021 8:53 am
0

Estonian Military to Receive IAI-Made Blue Spear Anti-Ship Missiles

JNS.org - Estonian naval forces are set to receive Israel Aerospace Industries-made Blue Spear anti-ship missiles, the Estonian Centre for...

Also set to stand trial this month in Germany is Irmgard Furchner, a 96-year-old former secretary at the Stutthof death camp. She was expected to be in court on Sept. 30 but was declared “on the run” when she failed to appear after taking a taxi from her retirement home near Hamburg to a subway station, where she went missing.

She was detained by police several hours later and held in custody for five days, but was released this week ahead of her trial on Oct. 19.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.