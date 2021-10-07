Dave Chappelle Faces Backlash Over Netflix Comedy Special Jokes About World-Dominating ‘Space Jews’

The UK-based Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said on Thursday that it intends to contact Netflix and ask it to pull Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up comedy special from its platform because of antisemitic comments that the comedian made throughout the show.

In the comedy special “The Closer,” which premiered on Tuesday, Chappelle made a joke about Jews seeking to conquer in the world. He began by saying UFOs gave him an idea for a movie.

“In my movie idea, we find out that these aliens are originally from earth. That they’re from an ancient civilization that achieved interstellar travel and left the earth thousands of years ago,” he said. “Some other planet they go to, and things go terrible for them on the other planet, so they come back to earth, [and] decide that they want to claim the earth for their very own. It’s a pretty good plot-line, huh? I call it ‘Space Jews.’”

While the joke appeared to receive a mixed reactions from the audience, one man in crowd shouted “Free Palestine!”

CAA said Chappelle’s joke implied that “the inhuman Jews left their ancient homeland and other countries of their dispersion of their own volition. After causing destruction elsewhere they have now returned to reclaim what they had willingly abandoned, even at the expense of misery of others.”

“As an analogy it shows breathtaking ignorance of Jewish and world history, not to mention current affairs, and plays into antisemitic tropes about Jewish otherness, world domination, insularity, parasitism and evil,” the Jewish group added.

Later on in the special, Chappelle made another comment referencing “Space Jews,” when he told a “true story” about a former African American slave who was freed and then went on to become a slave owner himself.

“How can a person that went through slavery perpetuate the same evil on a person that looks just like him?” he asked. “It’s mind blowing. And shockingly, they’re making a movie about him. Ironically, it’s called “Space Jews.’”

CAA said it believes Chappelle was referencing the notion that “Jews subject others to the atrocities that they suffered in the Holocaust.”

A CAA spokesperson said: “Antisemitism and minimizing the Holocaust are no joke. Whilst there is always a place for light-hearted humor, Dave Chapelle’s so-called comedy is barely coherent and plays on the ignorant prejudices of his audience. It is bad enough to do so in the confines of a comedy club, but to be streamed into living rooms around the world courtesy of Netflix is an undeserved privilege for someone willing to mock the trauma of Jewish history and the memory of the six million Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide.”

In July, Netflix denounced antisemitism and Holocaust denial in a released statement. CAA said it hopes the streaming giant will now “live up to that commitment.”

Chappelle has also been criticized by organizations such as GLAAD and The National Black Justice Coalition for making offensive comments about transgender people and the LGBTQ+ community in “The Closer.” The comedian has previously been charged with making derogatory transgender jokes in his Netflix specials, according to IndieWire.

“The Closer” is Chappelle’s final stand-up comedy special for Netflix and completes a body of work that includes “The Age Of Spin,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas,” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation” and “Sticks & Stones.”