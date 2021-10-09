Saturday, October 9th | 3 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Says Saudi Talks on ‘Right Track’

Blinken to Meet Israeli, UAE Counterparts Next Week

French EU Presidency to Push for Worldwide End to Death Penalty, says Macron

Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran’s First President After 1979 revolution, Dies in Exile Aged 88

World Should Send Pledged Aid to Afghans to Avert Economic, Refugee Crisis

‘You Are Playing With Fire’: EU Faces Crisis Over Polish Court Ruling

California Launches Holocaust Education Council to Counter Hate With ‘Empathy’

Argentine Jews to Appeal Judge’s Decision to Dismiss Case Against Former President Kirchner Over Pact With Iran

Report: Sudanese Delegation Arrives in Israel to Discuss Security

Swastika and Star of David Scrawled on Car Windows of Santa Monica College Chabad Rabbi

October 9, 2021 11:28 am
0

Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran’s First President After 1979 revolution, Dies in Exile Aged 88

avatar by i24 News

Former president of Iran Abolhassan Banisadr. Image source: Wikimedia

i24 News – Abolhassan Banisadr, who became Iran’s first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution before fleeing into exile in France, died on Saturday aged 88.

He died at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris following a long illness, his wife and children said on Banisadr’s official website.

Banisadr emerged from obscurity to become Iran’s first president in January 1980 with the help of the Islamic clergy.

But after a power struggle with radical clerics he fled the following year to France, where he spent the rest of his life.

His family said on his website that Banisadr had “defended freedom in the face of new tyranny and oppression in the name of religion.”

In 2019, the former president said that Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had betrayed the principles of the revolution after sweeping to power in 1979, adding this had left a “very bitter” taste among some of those who had returned with him to Tehran in triumph.

Banisadr recalled then how 40 years earlier in Paris, he had been convinced that the religious leader’s Islamic revolution would pave the way for democracy and human rights after the rule of the Shah.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.