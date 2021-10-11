Monday, October 11th | 5 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gantz Meets With Chilean Defense Minister, Signs MoU for Joint Cooperation

New York Boosts Funding to Secure Communities Against Hate Crimes, Antisemitism

Jerusalem Old City Clashes in Dispute Over Unearthed Human Remains

HBO Acquires Rights to Biopic About Boxer Forced to Fight Fellow Prisoners in Auschwitz

Dana Alexandrovich Named Microsoft Israel COO

US Says Taliban Talks in Doha Were ‘Candid and Professional’

Israel’s ‘True Friend’ Angela Merkel Honored With Female Scientist Fellowship During Farewell Visit

Jewish Groups, Politicians Condemn Attack on Former Israeli Soldier in Berlin

Candidate for Mayor of Rome Slammed After Antisemitic Remarks Revealed

UK Soccer Fan Pleads Guilty to Posting Racist, Antisemitic Hate Speech on Twitter

October 11, 2021 9:14 am
0

HBO Acquires Rights to Biopic About Boxer Forced to Fight Fellow Prisoners in Auschwitz

avatar by JNS.org

Harry Haft. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – HBO Films has bought the North American rights to a biographical movie about a boxer who survived Auschwitz after being forced to fight fellow prisoners.

“The Survivor” was directed by Jewish Academy Award-winning director Barry Levinson with BRON Studios and New Mandate Films. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is based on the book “Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano.”

The biopic is set in post-World War II and stars Ben Foster as Haft, who was forced to fight other concentration camp prisoners in boxing matches to amuse the Nazis.

After surviving Auschwitz, he moved to New York, and “haunted by the memories and his guilt, he attempts to use high-profile fights against boxing legends like Rocky Marciano as a way to find his first love again,” said BRON Studios.

Related coverage

October 8, 2021 1:10 pm
0

Israeli-French Television Series on Mavi Marmara Flotilla Raid Set to Film

An eight-episode television series on the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla raid will start filming in spring 2022 after being delayed...

“The Survivor” also stars Vicky Krieps, Billy Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard, Saro Emirze, Dar Zuzovsky, Danny DeVito and John Leguizamo.

“At a time when hatred based on race and belief is escalating, Harry’s story is a reminder of overcoming adversity against all odds,” the film’s producers Matti Leshem and Aaron L. Gilbert said in a statement.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said Levinson’s “meticulous exploration of this true story of unimaginable choices, perseverance and redemption coupled with [Foster]’s transformative performance will captivate viewers and stay with them long after the credits roll.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.