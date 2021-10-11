Monday, October 11th | 5 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Wiz Raises $250 Million, Values Israeli Cyber Firm at $6 Billion

Israel Grants Awards to Immigrants for ‘Exceptional Contributions’ to Society

Immigration to Israel Up 31 Percent in 2021

Gantz Meets With Chilean Defense Minister, Signs MoU for Joint Cooperation

New York Boosts Funding to Secure Communities Against Hate Crimes, Antisemitism

Jerusalem Old City Clashes in Dispute Over Unearthed Human Remains

HBO Acquires Rights to Biopic About Boxer Forced to Fight Fellow Prisoners in Auschwitz

Dana Alexandrovich Named Microsoft Israel COO

US Says Taliban Talks in Doha Were ‘Candid and Professional’

Israel’s ‘True Friend’ Angela Merkel Honored With Female Scientist Fellowship During Farewell Visit

October 11, 2021 10:01 am
0

Wiz Raises $250 Million, Values Israeli Cyber Firm at $6 Billion

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israel’s Tel Aviv-based Wiz was founded in 2020. Photo: Twitter

Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz said on Monday it had raised $250 million in a private funding round that values the company at $6 billion.

Wiz, established in 2020, completed a $350 million financing round this year that had valued the cloud security platform at $1.7 billion.

Wiz has 180 employees in Israel and the United States. It said its platform is used by 15% of Fortune 500 companies.

The company said most of the investors from its previous round — Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Greenoaks, Salesforce, CyberStarts, billionaire Bernard Arnault and Starbucks founder Howard Schultz — participated in the current round.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.