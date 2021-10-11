Wiz Raises $250 Million, Values Israeli Cyber Firm at $6 Billion

Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz said on Monday it had raised $250 million in a private funding round that values the company at $6 billion.

Wiz, established in 2020, completed a $350 million financing round this year that had valued the cloud security platform at $1.7 billion.

Wiz has 180 employees in Israel and the United States. It said its platform is used by 15% of Fortune 500 companies.

The company said most of the investors from its previous round — Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Greenoaks, Salesforce, CyberStarts, billionaire Bernard Arnault and Starbucks founder Howard Schultz — participated in the current round.