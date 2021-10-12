Tuesday, October 12th | 6 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Ichilov Hospital and Sanara Ventures to Join Forces to Promote Innovation in Neurology

Jordan and Israel Sign Countries’ ‘Largest Water Sale’ Deal

Israel Aerospace Industries Puts Latest Unmanned Battle Vehicle on Display in Washington

Edelstein Declares Intention to Challenge Netanyahu for Likud Leadership

Iranian Expert: Israel Has Been Launching Operations Against Iran From Azerbaijan

Bahrain Holds First Jewish Wedding in 50 Years

Ancient Factory Exposes Secrets of Winemaking in the Holy Land

Faculty at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Denounce Departmental Statements Condemning Israel

‘The Right Man in The Right Place’: Israel Appoints Ronen Bar as New Head of Shin Bet Security Service

Cleric Sadr Wins Iraq Vote, Former PM Maliki Close Behind: Officials

October 12, 2021 9:59 am
0

Israel’s Ichilov Hospital and Sanara Ventures to Join Forces to Promote Innovation in Neurology

avatar by CTech Staff

Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center. Photo: Alex Jilitsky via Wikicommons.

CTech – Ichilov Hospital and Sanara Ventures have announced they will partner on a unique collaboration in the field of neurology, turning ideas and projects developed in the neurology department into groundbreaking projects in the fields of digital health and neurology.

Sanara Ventures has identified significant medical and business potential at Ichilov’s Neurology Department, and will provide researchers with holistic and technological assistance. In addition, worldwide experts who are part of the firm’s global team will help guide those developing startups throughout investment stages. This collaboration intends to help the various ventures take shape early on, receive funding, and realize their business and technological potential.

Ichilov Medical Center’s Neurology Department routinely conducts research and develops medical technologies in diverse fields, such as central nervous system diseases, sleep disorders, neurological problems, neurological rehabilitation, strokes, brain rehabilitation, and treatment of cerebral and cognitive difficulties. These areas are in desperate need of more solutions and new technologies that will significantly improve the lives of thousands of patients around the world.

Sanara Ventures, based in Ra’anana, invests in groundbreaking early-stage digital medicine, medical equipment, and Bio-convergence projects. The firm is a healthcare investment platform for innovative startups, comprising an Israel Innovation Authority-backed incubator and includes global giants such as Philips Healthcare and Teva Pharmaceuticals. Its management team assists startups, providing them with pre-seed, seed, and pre-A funding.

“Neurology is one of the most important fields today in clinical medical innovation, and has been making tremendous breakthroughs over the last 10 years. Besides being synergetic to both Teva and Phillips in areas like degenerative diseases and central nervous system or sleep disorders, Sanara recognizes great potential in building special bonds with clinical teams in these fields,” said Sanara Ventures CEO Assaf Barnea.

“Ichilov sees improving medical technologies — with an emphasis on neurology — as a global goal that we want to play a significant part in,” said Neurology Department Director Prof. Nir Giladi.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.