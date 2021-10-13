Algemeiner Unveils 8th Annual ‘J100’ List at Gala Featuring Gilad Erdan and Meghan McCain

Wednesday, October 13th | 7 Heshvan 5782

October 13, 2021 12:46 pm
Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune and his wife Mushka Efune address the 8th annual J100 gala. Photo: Patrick McMullan Company

The Algemeiner unveiled its 8th annual “J100” list of the top 100 people “positively influencing Jewish life” on Tuesday night, at a lavish gala in the New York City area.

Honorees taking part in the event included Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the United Nations, and TV personality Meghan McCain.

Erdan, who has also served as Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs, received The Algemeiner’s prestigious “Warrior for Truth” award, along with McCain, a former co-host of The View and daughter of late US Senator John McCain.

The “Warrior for Truth” award was also bestowed on actress Debra Messing, as well as Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune and his wife Mushka.

October 13, 2021 1:22 pm
The Top 100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life, 2021

In honor of The Algemeiner's eighth annual gala, we are delighted to unveil our eighth 'J100' list of the top one...

Longtime friend of The Algemeiner Nina Rennert Davidson was honored as well.

The evening’s Master of Ceremonies was New York’s Fox 5 reporter Dana Arschin. The gala was chaired by Neil and Sharon Book, with the French public intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy serving as Honorary Chairman.

The audience of over 400 was entertained with a moving performance by famed cantor Naftali Herstik. Activist Joseph Borgen, who was attacked by an antisemitic gang at a pro-Israel rally in May, also addressed the crowd.

Past Algemeiner gala honorees and participants have included the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel, actors Sharon Stone, Sir Ben Kingsley and Jesse Eisenberg, human rights activist Garry Kasparov, the late entertainer Joan Rivers, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Czech President Miloš Zeman, the late TV host Larry King, and Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad.

“It is now, after the events of the past year, when we witnessed again a thousand strands of falsehood woven together into a thick rope of hate, that a line has been firmly drawn under our long-held conviction that lies can kill and that the truth saves lives,” said Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune in his remarks.

Founded in 1972 as a Yiddish broadsheet by the late veteran journalist Gershon Jacobson, The Algemeiner today runs this website.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States and United Nations Gilad Erdan. Photo: Patrick McMullan Company

Actress Debra Messing. Photo: Patrick McMullan Company

TV personality and columnist Meghan McCain. Photo: Patrick McMullan Company

